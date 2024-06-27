Euro PICS: Georgia stun Portugal, qualify for last 16

IMAGE: Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was the hero of Georgia's victory over Portugal, making several saves, in the Euro 2024 Group F match at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Georgia stunned Portugal to reach the knock-outs at Euro 2024 - their first ever major tournament - with a 2-0 win over the former European champions on Wednesday, settled by an early Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike and a Georges Mikautadze penalty.

The win, albeit against a largely second-string Portugal who had already made it into the next round, represented the greatest result for Georgia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Having come a disappointing fourth in their Euro qualifying group, Georgia had to take a circuitous route to Germany, first by winning their group in the less glamorous Euro Nations tournament and then defeating Greece in a play-off.

But there was nothing undeserved about the way Coach Willy Sagnol, the former Bayern Munich and France defender, and his side claimed a third-place finish in the tournament's Group F and set up a last-16 meeting with three-time Euro winners Spain.

Georgia's win also means that England will line-up against Slovakia, Romania take on the Netherlands and Portugal face Slovenia in the round of 16.

Hungary, who had been in contention for a spot in the next round, were edged out.

IMAGE: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates putting Georgia ahead in the match. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo

The tournament debutants took the lead in the second minute when Kvaratskhelia, the Napoli winger, raced away after a careless pass by Antonio Silva and powered a low shot past Diogo Costa in Portugal's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo - one of only three starters for Portugal who also played in their 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday - stretched and strained for every ball as he sought to become the oldest goal scorer at a Euro tournament at the age of 39.

But Georgia defended as if their lives depended upon it and sought to catch Portugal on the break.

IMAGE: Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring Georgia's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

In the 53rd minute, Silva compounded his earlier error by committing a foul in the box that was awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

Mikautadze, who had provided the pass for Kvaratskhelia to open the scoring early on, steered his spot kick past Costa, making him the top scorer at Euro 2024 so far with three goals.

Ronaldo was booked in the first half for arguing and cut a frustrated figure when he was substituted after the break, kicking out at a water bottle.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made late saves to keep Portugal at bay in the final minutes, and at full time Georgia's squad and coaching staff sprinted on to the field to celebrate in front of thousands of their fans.

Turkey beat Czechs, advance as Group F runners-up

IMAGE: Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring the match-winner for Turkey in the Euro 2024 Group F match against the Czech Republic at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Hamburg. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Turkey overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Czech Republic in a 2-1 win on Wednesday with goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun to set up a Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Austria and send their opponents home.

The Czechs, quarter-finalists at the last tournament, needed victory to stand any chance of advancing, but the 20th-minute dismissal of midfielder Antonin Barak for a harsh second yellow card hit them hard.

In a chaotic end to the game, Czech Republic's Tomas Chory was also given a red card in a melee at the final whistle.

The referee showed 18 cards in total, two red and 16 yellow, to set a new Euros record.

Both teams pressed hard from the start in a raucous atmosphere on a hot night, Turkish fans marching to the game and outnumbering the Czechs thanks to their huge diaspora in Germany.

IMAGE: Hakan Calhanoglu scores Turkey's first goal. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Thirty-year-old playmaker Calhanoglu's 50th-minute goal was a first at his third Euros, triggering flares and delirium from fans. He scored with a low shot across goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek, who appeared to hurt his shoulder with a save just before and went off injured after the goal.

Teenager Arda Guler inexplicably missed a close-range sitter to put Turkey two ahead and the Czechs immediately equalised, Tomas Soucek prodding home in the 66th minute after a long throw caused chaos to set up a thrilling finale.

Tosun struck Turkey's winner in stoppage time, sparking wild scenes on his bench and among Turkish fans. The result banished the Turks' dark memories of Euro 2020 where they went home after conceding eight goals in three defeats.

Turkey finished second behind Portugal in Group F and will play Austria in the last 16 on July 2 in Leipzig.