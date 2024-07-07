News
England beat Switzerland on penalties; reach Euros semis

July 07, 2024 00:35 IST
England players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, at Dusseldorf Arena, Germany, on Saturday.

IMAGE: England players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, at Dusseldorf Arena, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out to send England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland.

Alexander-Arnold fired into the top left corner to send pre-tournament favourites England through, winning the shootout 5-3 after the match was level at 1-1 after extra time.

 

Breel Embolo had put Switzerland ahead after 75 minutes when he poked home from close range after John Stones failed to clear, and Bukayo Saka levelled for England five minutes later with a brilliant strike in off the far post.

England will meet either Netherlands or Turkey, who play later on Saturday.

