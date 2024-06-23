Euro 24: Portugal beat Turkey, finish as group winners

IMAGE: Turkey's Kenan Yildiz in action with Portugal's Bernardo Silva. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo / Reuters



Bernardo Silva's first goal at a major tournament, a calamitous own goal from Samet Akaydin and a Bruno Fernandes tap-in gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday to guarantee qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners.

Silva gave Portugal the lead in the 21st minute, rifling home after Nuno Mendes' cross deflected kindly into his path before Akaydin failed to look and passed the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir seven minutes later.

Fernandes effectively ended the contest after 56 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo -- who could have become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history -- selflessly passed to his former Manchester United teammate to tap home.

The victory secures Portugal's progress while Turkey must avoid defeat on Wednesday to the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Georgia earlier on Saturday, to be certain of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo misses a chance to score. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen / Reuters

Portugal started sharply and were unfazed by the deafening whistles from Turkey's supporters when in possession, with Ronaldo drawing an easy save from Bayindir inside two minutes.

Turkey -- who had lost all three of their previous European Championship games against Portugal without scoring -- often played out from the back and the gamble almost paid off after 20 minutes, but Pepe's last-man challenge stopped Orkun Kokcu.

Portugal scored shortly after through a quick break down the left, when Mendes played a dangerous ball across goal which Silva turned home for his first major tournament goal in his 15th game at either the World Cup or European Championship.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal past Turkey's Altay Bayindir. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler / Reuters



A defensive mix-up doubled their lead when Bayindir wandered out of his goal to collect a misplaced pass towards Ronaldo, only to watch Akaydin's backpass roll past him in slow motion.

Kerem Akturkoglu forced a great save from Diogo Costa almost immediately after, but Turkey otherwise created precious few chances.

The second half started in subdued fashion before substitute Ruben Neves played a long pass over the top, which fell to Ronaldo who laid the ball on a plate for Fernandes to score.