PIX: Denmark book Euro berth; England seal top spot

Images from the Euro 2024 qualifying matches on Friday.

IMAGE: Thomas Delaney celebrates scoring Denmark's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualifier against Slovenia, at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, on Friday. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney's second-half goal ensured his side's qualification for Euro 2024 as they secured a 2-1 home win over Slovenia on Friday that ensures top spot in Group H.

The Danes have 22 points from nine games, three ahead of Slovenia, who cannot overtake them even if they beat third-placed Kazakhstan, who have 18 points, in their final game on Monday due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Denmark dominated throughout and almost opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Jonas Wind got a towering header on target but Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak made the first of a string of fine saves to deny him.

Wing back Joakim Maehle, who had an early effort ruled out for offside, broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as he ghosted in at the far post to score with a superb half-volley from Victor Kristiansen's cross.

That jolted the visitors into life and they quickly levelled as fullback Erik Janza beat keeper Kasper Schmeichel with a tremendous free kick from the edge of the box on the half hour.

Denmark striker Yussuf Poulsen wasted a couple of decent chances early in the second half but that merely set the scene for Delaney, whose World Cup last year was ended due by a knee injury, to become the hero.

With the Slovenians struggling to deal with Denmark's height and power at set pieces, Jannick Vestergaard's clever headed flick found Delaney on the edge of the six-yard box and he rifled the ball home to send the Copenhagen crowd into ecstasy.

Slovenia's goal proved to be their only effort on target in the game and the Danes, European champions in 1992, continued to dominate possession as they held on comfortably to win the game and book their spot at a 10th Euro finals.

The Danes, who crashed out of last year's World Cup at the group stage, celebrated by donning red t-shirts with the words "See you in Germany Euro 2024" while spraying the contents of gigantic bottles of beer.

Lacklustre England seal top spot with win over Malta

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates with Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden after scoring England's second goal during the Group C qualifier against Malta, at Wembley Stadium, London. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

England moved closer to a top seeding at Euro 2024 with a laboured 2-0 home victory against Group C makeweights Malta on Friday that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Wembley Stadium crowd.

Until the 75th minute all that separated Gareth Southgate's lacklustre side from 171st-ranked Malta was an early own goal by Enrico Pepe and they endured some anxious moments in between.

Captain Harry Kane doubled England's lead with his 62nd goal for his country after good work by Bukayo Saka before Declan Rice had an effort ruled out for off-side.

But there was precious little to get enthused about as several England fringe players failed to shine in Southgate's 90th match in charge.

England had already qualified for the Germany showpiece and victory over Malta ensured they top Group C, regardless of what happens in their match away to North Macedonia on Monday.

They have 19 points from seven games, with Italy and Ukraine on 13. A point in North Macedonia should ensure England are amongst the top six seeds for Euro 2024.

Southgate, whose first game in charge in 2016 was against Malta, will say the hard work had already been done with impressive home and away wins over European champions Italy.

He will also point to midfielder Jude Bellingham not being available because of injury.

But there is no getting away from the fact his players should have found it much easier to overcome a gutsy Malta side who had no points and only two goals in the group.

With several first-choice players on the bench, England were tepid in a first half in which Malta had more goal attempts, looked more energetic and were unfortunate to be behind.

Right from the start the hosts were sloppy and a loose pass by Conor Gallagher gave Malta's Teddy Teuma a chance in the opening minute which he fired wide.

England went ahead in the eighth minute thanks to a slice of fortune as Phil Foden's cut back cannoned off the covering Pepe and into the net despite a valiant effort by Malta keeper Henry Bonello to keep it out.

Kane ensured the victory with a simple finish after a rare flowing move but it was flat performance and England will find out a lot more about themselves in friendlies against Belgium and Brazil next year in the build-up to the finals.

Italy overcome North Macedonia, stay in hunt

IMAGE: Federico Chiesa celebrates scoring Italy's second goal in the Group C match against North Macedonia, at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Federico Chiesa scored twice as Italy secured a 5-2 home victory against North Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash on Friday, giving them an edge ahead of a deciding encounter with Ukraine on Monday for a place at the finals.

The Group C victory means Italy only need a draw against Ukraine to secure second place in the group along with already-qualified England and reach next year’s finals in Germany.

Italy have encountered difficulties in their history with North Macedonia, suffering a 1-0 loss at home in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and later playing a 1-1 Euro qualifying draw in manager Luciano Spalletti's debut as Azzurri coach in September.

Giacomo Raspadori had a goal disallowed for offside, followed by Chiesa's attempt from a tight angle that was saved by North Macedonia's Stole Dimitrievski.

Italy broke the deadlock after 17 minutes when an unmarked Matteo Darmian headed in a corner at the back post.

After 40 minutes, Italy had a chance to extend their advantage from the penalty spot after Nikola Serafimov's handball but Jorginho's attempt was saved by Dimitrievski.

Chiesa did double the lead four minutes before the break though with a curling shot from the edge of the box.

In first-half stoppage time Italy got a third when Chiesa received a through ball inside the box, eluded a defender and scored with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

North Macedonia got back into the match after 52 minutes when Jani Atanasov nodded in a close-range cross before scoring his second with a deflected long-range shot in the 74th.

Albania qualify with draw in Moldova

Albania qualified for Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova in Group E after the home side kept alive their hopes of reaching the finals with a late equaliser.

Albania opened the scoring with a 25th minute penalty after Ioan-Calin Revenco fouled Taulant Seferi and Sokol Cikalleshi sent his spot-kick into the bottom right corner of the net.

The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser after the break with Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha pulling off some fine saves, but in the 87th minute Vladyslav Baboglo's low shot from close range finally gave the Moldova fans reason to celebrate.

Albania's qualification effort began with a 1-0 defeat in Poland in March but they have since gone unbeaten, winning four games and drawing twice to reach 14 points, and can secure top spot with a win at home against lowly Faroe Islands on Monday.

Moldova are now in third place, level on 10 points with Poland and a point behind Czech Republic, and can still qualify.

They next face the Czechs away on Monday but if the Czech Republic win Friday's other group game with Poland in Warsaw then Moldova's qualification dreams will be over.

Poland, Czech Republic share spoils

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek and Poland's Adam Buksa battle for the ball during the Group E qualifier at PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek cancelled out a first-half opener by Poland's Jakub Piotrowski to earn an 1-1 away draw in their Euro 2024 Group E qualifier on Friday, with both the Czechs and Moldova still able to seal qualification.

Poland took the lead in the 38th minute through Piotrowski, who netted from close range for his debut goal in his second appearance for the national team.

Midfielder Soucek equalized for Czech Republic after the break with a low shot towards the far post, prompting Poland to search for a winner but despite some good chances, the hosts were unable to regain the lead.

The Czechs are second on 12 points, two points behind leaders Albania -- who qualified with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova earlier on Friday -- and one point ahead of third-placed Poland.

They can seal their eighth successive appearance at the Euro finals on Monday when they host Moldova, in fourth on 10 points, needing at least a draw.

Poland, who played their final qualifying match in their bid to make a fifth consecutive Euro finals, still have a chance to see their fate decided in the playoffs.