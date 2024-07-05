News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro 2024: Hosts Germany take on in-form Spain

Euro 2024: Hosts Germany take on in-form Spain

Last updated on: July 05, 2024 21:30 IST
IMAGE: Germany's Emre Can celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger. Photograph: Lee Smith/X.com

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes to his line-up with Jonathan Tah and Emre Can coming in to the team to face an unchanged Spain in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday.

After missing their last game against Denmark due to suspension, Tah returned to the lineup to play as Antonio Ruediger's centre back partner in place of Nico Schlotterbeck while Can is set to make his first start in the tournament replacing Robert Andrich in midfield.

The only surprise with Spain's lineup is that manager Luis de la Fuente fielded an unchanged team in consecutive games for the first time since taking over in January 2023.

IMAGE: Nico Williams (No. 17) celebrates scoring Spain’s third goal with Lamine Yamal (No. 19). Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters.

Spain have been in imperious form in four straight wins so far at Euro 2024 with electric duo Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal a constant menace for opposing defences down the channels.

Spain: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata (C).

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Toni Kroos, Emre Can; Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan (C), Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'
'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
Young Gill eager to open for Team India in T20Is
NCW seeks FIR against Mahua over Rekha Sharma remarks

