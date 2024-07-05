Euro 2024: Hosts Germany take on in-form Spain

IMAGE: Germany's Emre Can celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger. Photograph: Lee Smith/X.com

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes to his line-up with Jonathan Tah and Emre Can coming in to the team to face an unchanged Spain in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday.

After missing their last game against Denmark due to suspension, Tah returned to the lineup to play as Antonio Ruediger's centre back partner in place of Nico Schlotterbeck while Can is set to make his first start in the tournament replacing Robert Andrich in midfield.

The only surprise with Spain's lineup is that manager Luis de la Fuente fielded an unchanged team in consecutive games for the first time since taking over in January 2023.

IMAGE: Nico Williams (No. 17) celebrates scoring Spain’s third goal with Lamine Yamal (No. 19). Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters.

Spain have been in imperious form in four straight wins so far at Euro 2024 with electric duo Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal a constant menace for opposing defences down the channels.

Spain: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata (C).

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Toni Kroos, Emre Can; Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan (C), Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.