Euro 2024: Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama

Euro 2024: Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama

June 22, 2024 20:51 IST
Georgia

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

European Championship newcomers Georgia took their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Saturday that left both teams probably needing to win their final Group F game to stand any chance of advancing.

 

Georgia

IMAGE: Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili makes a save from Czech Republic's Mojmir Chytil. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Georges Mikautadze converted a stoppage-time penalty at the end of the first half to put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick equalised in the 59th minute when the ball rebounded off the far post and on to his chest from Ondrej Lingr's glancing header from a corner.

Both the Czechs and Georgia lost their opening games and, with one point each, will be under immense pressure to get a result in their last group games on Wednesday.

Georgia

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Ondrej Lingr in action. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Portugal and Turkey were playing later in Dortmund in Saturday's other Group F game.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
