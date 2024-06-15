News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro 2024: Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again

Euro 2024: Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again

June 15, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Euro 2024

IMAGE: A giant replica European Championship Trophy is displayed during the pre match show inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

There will be more than a hint of familiarity when Denmark take on Slovenia in their opening Group C encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing their opponents well, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark expect a different challenge in Germany.

"We know exactly what Slovenia are, they have quality as well, so it's going to be an exciting group," Denmark assistant coach Morten Wieghorst told Reuters in a recent interview.

 

"But if you compare them to the qualifying campaign, the games we play in the Euros will be different, they will have a different nature, so it will be a great challenge."

Slovenia showed the kind of quality Wieghorst referred to when they drew 1-1 at home to Denmark almost a year ago, but a 2-1 win in Copenhagen in November gave the Danes the advantage they needed to top the standings.

However, they continued to be plagued by the problems that beset them at the Qatar World Cup, where Kasper Hjulmand’s free-flowing side suddenly struggled to break down opponents and create chances before crashing out at the group stage.

In contrast, the Slovenians have gone unbeaten since their defeat in Copenhagen and an excellent 2-0 friendly win over a strong Portugal side in a March friendly shows they will pose a challenge in Group C.

The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in their second game Slovenia take on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who are among the tournament favourites.

Denmark will again look to talisman Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland before making a successful return to the game several months later, to be the creative force against the Slovenians.

"He has something you can't train yourself to do, he has a fantastic ability to see the game and find a rhythm," head coach Hjulmand told broadcaster DR earlier this week.

"I have often said, paradoxically, that he is our heart, he is the pulse of our team," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Stones fit for England's Euro opener
Stones fit for England's Euro opener
German legend Beckenbauer honoured at Euro opening
German legend Beckenbauer honoured at Euro opening
Attention to detail will be key against Spain: Modric
Attention to detail will be key against Spain: Modric
Kuwait cracks down on illegal real estate after fire
Kuwait cracks down on illegal real estate after fire
Millwall goalkeeper passes away at 26
Millwall goalkeeper passes away at 26
8 Naxals, 1 STF jawan killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
8 Naxals, 1 STF jawan killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

ALL You Need To Know About Euro 2024

ALL You Need To Know About Euro 2024

Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win

Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances