England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance at Euro

England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance at Euro

July 02, 2024 15:03 IST
Rio Ferdinand meets Ed Sheeran

IMAGE: Former England defender Rio Ferdinand with Ed Sheeran on Monday, July 1, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rio Ferdinand/X

England's players were treated to a private performance by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a day after their dramatic come from behind victory over Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last 16.

 

Sheeran visited the players at their camp in Blankenhain following a light recovery session on Monday, with video of him performing The A-Team posted on social media platform X.

Sheeran, 33, was spotted in the crowd of England's 1-1 draw with Denmark in the group stage, as well as their last-gasp 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.

Singer Ed Sheeran is pictured in the stands at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, during the Euro 2024, Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia, on Sunday, June 30 

IMAGE: Singer Ed Sheeran is pictured in the stands at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, during the Euro 2024, Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia, on Sunday, June 30. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

He is a long time supporter of Ipswich Town and celebrated with the team after they earned promotion to the Premier League in May.

Sheeran also visited the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final in London which they lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

England play Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Duesseldorf.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
