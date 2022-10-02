News
Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style

Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style

October 02, 2022 16:34 IST
IMAGE: Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw crosses the finish line to win the women's London Marathon on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw stormed to victory in the women's London Marathon on Sunday ahead of last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.

 

Yehualaw, 23, only ran her first competitive marathon in April in Germany, winning it with the fastest debut time in history and an Ethiopian record, and she made light work of the field in London.

In the absence of world record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury, seven women had pulled clear by the halfway stage, led by Ethiopia's Ashete Bekere.

One by one the leading group dropped out, with Yehualaw, who fell at the 33-kilometre mark, and Kenyan Jepkosgei picking up the pace to open up a gap over the field with five kilometres remaining.

Yehualaw established a commanding lead in the closing stages, crossing the line in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds, ahead of Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu in third.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Australia FA slam 'anti-social behaviour' at Cup final
Major soccer stadium disasters over the last 40 years
PIX: Lewandowski wins it for Barca; Mbappe rescues PSG
How the stampede at Indonesia soccer match unfolded
PFI ban likely to benefit BJP, harm Cong in K'taka
J-K police arrests 2 in Udhampur twin blasts
1984 marks one of the darkest yrs in India: US senator
ASIA CUP 2022

