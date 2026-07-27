Underdogs And Powerhouses Triumph At Esports World Cup Week 3

Discover how underdog Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu, dominant Virtus.pro, and strategic Team Vision claimed major titles at the thrilling third week of the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris, significantly impacting global rankings and championship standings.

Key Points Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu, an underdog, secured the EA FC 26 title and a significant prize, boosting his global ranking.

Virtus.pro dominated the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS competition, winning a large prize and Club Championship points, with Nino "NIXZYEE" Mikec named MVP.

Team Vision achieved a decisive 3-0 victory over Aurora Gaming in the Teamfight Tactics grand final, earning USD 150,000.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup is heading into its knockout stage, with the Grand Final set for August 1.

NAVI currently leads the Club Championship standings, followed by Virtus.pro and Team Vitality, with Team Vision moving into fourth place.

Underdog Romanian player Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu, Virtus.pro and Team Vision emerged champions in EA FC 26, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and Teamfight Tactics respectively as the third week of the Esports World Cup 2026 concluded here on Monday.

Puiu claimed a 6-5 win over Levy "levyfinn" Rieck in a Grand Final that was full of twists and turns. He walked away with USD 250,000 (Rs 2.3 crore) from the overall USD 1,000,000 (Rs 9.5 crore) prize pool. The Romanian also took a huge step up the global rankings, climbing from 30th place before the start of EWC 2026 to 4th.

Virtus.pro Dominates PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

In PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Virtus.pro dominated the three-day competition to claim the title, the top prize of USD 650,000 (Rs 6.2 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points. Nino "NIXZYEE" Mikec was named the tournament's MVP after recording 33 finishes and 32 knockdowns. He had an average survival time throughout the tournament of 21 minutes and 21 seconds. He took home an additional USD 25,000 (Rs 23.9 lakh) along with the MVP prize.

Team Vision Secures Teamfight Tactics Title

In Teamfight Tactics, Team Vision took down Aurora Gaming 3-0 in the grand final. The victory secured them USD 150,000 (Rs 1.4 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points as they pulled off a dominating display.

Club Championship Standings Update

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup, meanwhile, will conclude next week with the Grand Final scheduled for August 1 after eight teams advanced to the knockout stage. Team Falcons PH beat out sister-team Team Falcons MENA, who will face Team Vitality in the quarterfinals, with victory for either side having huge implications for the Club Championship.

In the Club Championship standings, NAVI continued to lead with 2,250 points though they won't play again until Counter-Strike 2 and Trackmania in the final week. Virtus.pro sit in second place with 1,950 points, while Team Vitality are in third place with 1,800 points. Having won in Teamfight Tactics, and a second-place finish in Apex Legends, Team Vision moved into fourth place in the standings. EWC 2024 and EWC 2025 Club Championship winners Team Falcons are in sixth place with 1,300 points, though they are yet to secure a game victory required to win the title.