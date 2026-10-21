Esports World Cup Launches Global Qualifier Programme For 2027 Event

The Esports World Cup has unveiled its 2027 Qualifier Programme, a global initiative designed to integrate existing competitive ecosystems and foster grassroots participation, offering a clear pathway for 1.8 million players to reach the prestigious EWC Main event.

Key Points The Esports World Cup (EWC) on Wednesday announced the 2027 EWC Qualifier Programme, enabling global tournament organisers to run official qualifying competitions.

The Road to EWC aims to reach 1.8 million players through over 400 events, integrating existing competitive ecosystems around one global championship.

Two partner-operated routes are available: EWC Direct Qualifiers for established events and EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers (SLCQs) for grassroots participation.

SLCQs will initially feature games like Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, and Street Fighter 6, with more titles to be announced.

Winners of SLCQs earn guaranteed entry into EWC Last Chance Qualifier tournaments next summer, with accommodation and visa support from the Esports Foundation.

The Esports World Cup (EWC) on Wednesday announced the 2027 EWC Qualifier Programme, a partner initiative within the Road to EWC that enables tournament organisers and local communities worldwide to run official qualifying competitions.

The qualification pathway aims to reach 1.8 million players through 400-plus events. Connecting publisher-led leagues, international tournaments, and regional qualifiers, the Road to EWC brings together existing competitive ecosystems around one global championship.

Understanding The EWC Qualifier Programme

The EWC Qualifier Programme offers two partner-operated routes.

The EWC Direct Qualifiers expand the existing connection between established Esports tournaments and the Road to EWC. Organisers of these events will continue to operate and fund their competitions under their own identity, retain local commercial opportunities, meet EWC and publisher standards, and provide players an official pathway to the Esports World Cup.

Grassroots Participation And New Opportunities

The EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers (SLCQs) create a new route for local communities worldwide to build competitions connected to the Esports World Cup.

With a focus on grassroots participation, local tournament organisers, federations, associations, universities, Esports venues and gaming festivals can apply to connect existing competitions or establish new tournaments under their own identity, with marketing support from the Esports Foundation.

Winners earn guaranteed entry into the relevant EWC Last Chance Qualifier tournaments next summer, where they compete for a place in the EWC Main event. The Esports Foundation will provide accommodation and visa support for winners.

EWC SLCQs will initially be available across Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, and Street Fighter 6, with more games to be announced.