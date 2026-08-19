Esports Nations Cup Rescheduled For 2027 Amid Regional Uncertainty

The highly anticipated inaugural Esports Nations Cup has been officially postponed to November 2027, a strategic decision by the Esports Foundation to ensure stability and certainty for the global gaming community amidst regional uncertainties.
The inaugural Esports Nations Cup, originally scheduled here in November this year, has been postponed to next year following an assessment of the wider regional situation, and after consultation with the stakeholders, Esports Foundation has said."Given Esports Nations Cup's (ENC) unprecedented international scale and the uncertainty created by the wider regional situation, Esports Foundation believes moving the inaugural competition to November 2027 is the responsible decision to provide the certainty and stability that National Teams, publishers, partners and fans expect," said Esports Foundation (EF)
Key Points
- The inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC) has been postponed from November this year to November 2027.
- The postponement is due to an assessment of the wider regional situation, aiming to provide stability for stakeholders.
- Esports Foundation (EF) confirmed that existing development fund commitments to national team partners will remain.
- The ENC Development Fund and ecosystem programs will continue, with EF working on the transition to 2027.
- Over 100 countries and territories are official partners, bringing together top players across various game titles.
in a statement.