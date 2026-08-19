Esports Nations Cup Rescheduled For 2027 Amid Regional Uncertainty

The highly anticipated inaugural Esports Nations Cup has been officially postponed to November 2027, a strategic decision by the Esports Foundation to ensure stability and certainty for the global gaming community amidst regional uncertainties.

Key Points The inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC) has been postponed from November this year to November 2027.

The postponement is due to an assessment of the wider regional situation, aiming to provide stability for stakeholders.

Esports Foundation (EF) confirmed that existing development fund commitments to national team partners will remain.

The ENC Development Fund and ecosystem programs will continue, with EF working on the transition to 2027.

Over 100 countries and territories are official partners, bringing together top players across various game titles.

Reasons For Postponement

Future Plans And Commitments

The inaugural Esports Nations Cup, originally scheduled here in November this year, has been postponed to next year following an assessment of the wider regional situation, and after consultation with the stakeholders, Esports Foundation has said."Given Esports Nations Cup's (ENC) unprecedented international scale and the uncertainty created by the wider regional situation, Esports Foundation believes moving the inaugural competition to November 2027 is the responsible decision to provide the certainty and stability that National Teams, publishers, partners and fans expect," said Esports Foundation (EF)in a statement."ENC brings together teams and stakeholders from more than 100 countries and territories. Saudi Arabia remains fully capable of hosting events, with major sporting and entertainment events continuing as planned," it added.EF added that all existing ENC development fund commitments to national team partners will remain in place."The ENC Development Fund and related ecosystem development programs will continue, alongside ongoing work with publishers, National Team Partners and other stakeholders. EF will work directly with partners on the implications of the revised timeline and the transition towards the inaugural competition in 2027."More than 100 countries and territories across every continent have secured official partner status and will bring together the world's best players across multiple game titles.