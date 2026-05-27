Esha Singh secures gold, sets world record at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Esha Singh secured a gold medal and set a new world record in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, marking a significant achievement for Indian shooting.

IMAGE: Esha Singh celebrates after winning gold in the women's 25m pistol category at the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Wednesday. Photograph: ISSF/X

Key Points Esha Singh wins gold in the women's 25m pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

The Indian shooter sets a new world record score of 43, surpassing the previous record of 42.

This is Esha Singh's fourth individual World Cup medal and India's first medal at the Munich World Cup.

Ashi Chouksey narrowly misses the final in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Three-time world championship medallist Esha Singh bossed the women's 25m pistol final with a world record score of 43 as she clinched the gold to open India's medal account on the second day of the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Wednesday.

In a power-packed final, the 21-year-old Esha shot perfect fives in half of the 10 series of five shots, leaving home favourite and former world champion Doreen Vennekamp, a full five shots behind for silver. Bulgarian Miroslava Mincheva won the bronze in a field where reigning Olympic champion Yang Jiin bowed out in fifth.

It was also India's first medal of the Munich World Cup after two days of competition at the Olympic Shooting range here. It was Esha's fourth individual world cup medal.

Esha Singh's Winning Mindset

"Munich meant a lot to me. Everyone knows the kind of competition that goes on here, especially in pistol. I mean even getting into the top eight is very tight. I really wanted to win this as this was my third time here," said Olympian Esha, also a double Asian Games medallist.

"I am really grateful and loved the experience. I just focussed on myself, my process and the things I did in training and it just paid off."

Speaking about nerves in a big final, she said, "I wasn't calm at all. At one time when trying to hear the command I could almost feel my left hand shaking. I had a lot of nerves but in our sport you can't escape that. You have to face it and embrace it and that is what experience is all about."

Road To Victory: Qualification And Finals

On Wednesday, she fired a 294 in the rapid-fire round of qualification, to go with her 293 in the precision round on Tuesday, to claim the fourth qualifying spot with a score of 587.

Compatriots Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat shot scores of 582 and 581 to finish at 12th and 14th positions respectively, in the 98-strong field.

Thereafter in the final, Esha shot off the blocks slamming three perfect fives in the first three series, putting a gap between her and the field of eight early. Doreen was her closest challenger on 12 with Vietnamese Trinh Thu Vinh in third with 10 hits.

The Indian missed the first of her fourth series, also the first elimination stage, but was still four clear of Doreen with Olympic champion Yang coming up to third with a perfect five.

The sixth and eighth were again fives as the world record came in sight with the medal assured. Esha closed out with a four and a three, bettering the mark of 42 set by Korean Kim Yeji in Baku two years back by one hit. She also bettered the junior world record mark of 41 set by Yang Jiin.

Other Performances At The World Cup

In the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), Ashi Chouksey missed out on making the finals by the narrowest one point margin, after she finished 10th effectively (12th overall), with a score of 589 in a field of 70 shooters (including RPO shooters). Swiss Emely Jaeggi took the eighth and final spot on 590, while her countrywoman and reigning Olympic Champion Chiara Leone, shot 587, to finish in 28th spot.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad won gold from Briton Seonaid Mcintosh, while the home country's Anna Janssen picked up the bronze.

Among the other Indians in contention in the women's 3P, Vidarsa Vinod shot 588 to finish 14th overall while Tilottama Sen's effort of 583 was good enough for a 48th place finish.

On Thursday, the competition day three of the Munich World Cup, there is only one final on the roster, the women's 10m air rifle. Indian hopes will be shouldered by Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, Arya Borse and debutant Sakshi Padekar.