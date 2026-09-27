Esha Singh's Unique Approach To Conquering The Asian Games

Discover how top-ranked 25m pistol shooter Esha Singh, fresh off a World Cup gold and world record, is mentally preparing for the Asian Games by focusing on self-competition and strengthening her fundamental skills.

Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Esha Singh, a top-ranked 25m pistol shooter, views herself as her primary competitor, focusing on personal improvement for the Asian Games.

She recently won World Cup gold and set a world record, boosting her confidence for the upcoming major event.

Esha emphasizes the importance of mental freshness, incorporating time away from the sport into her routine.

Her training focuses on strengthening basics, believing simplicity is key to performing under pressure.

The Indian shooting contingent maintains a good rapport, though individual techniques are personal.

Top-ranked 25m pistol shooter Esha Singh has already tasted World Cup gold and set a world record this season, but as she gears up for next month's Asian Games, the 21-year-old says her biggest challenge remains herself.

World Cup Success And Personal Competition

Esha clinched the 25m pistol gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich in May, finishing ahead of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and reigning Olympic champion Yang Ji-In. She also set a world record at both the senior and junior levels with 43 hits out of 50 in the final.

"I just like to tell myself that my competition is just me. It is not to beat anyone or to chase somebody else," Esha told PTI in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

"It has been a fantastic one (year) so far. I'm really happy with my performances. Overall, very satisfied with the way it is going, and it's a result of whatever I'm working on in my training. I've been able to execute it, and it is helping me get better at my game.

"Since my sport is not face-to-face - this is a good point about our sport - I just like to focus on myself, and I believe that I'm my own competitor. That is one of the reasons why I push myself so hard to just get better at my game," she added.

Building Confidence For Major Events

Esha said her recent performances have boosted her confidence ahead of the Asian Games, which are less than a month away.

"Definitely, it does boost my confidence because it is a result of what I'm working on. You do get a very satisfying feeling and confidence when you, yeah, not just (win) the medal, but I think even the overall performance, the way it has been going, it's really good," Esha said.

Having finished ahead of Manu, who won the bronze medal in Munich, Esha said the Indian shooting contingent shares a good rapport, while each athlete remains focused on their own preparations.

"We have a good rapport, not just her and me. I think the overall team members, we have good team bonding, and I don't think so far we've ever had a conversation where we are helping each other because, in our sport, our technique is very personal," Esha said.

Learning From Setbacks And Mental Freshness

Esha also spoke about how she deals with disappointing performances, likening the process of rebuilding to playing with Lego blocks.

"Especially when I have a performance that went unexpected, I look at the lower matches as, you know how you play the game Lego, you have to keep building up," she said.

"I think these are building blocks for me because these are the matches really where I learn the most from. They give me a lot of pointers and they tend to teach me a lot about my sport, and I see how those matches were meant to happen, rather than happening on an important one.

"As an athlete, you want every match to go the way you want, but sometimes it doesn't, and they're meant to happen because they're trying to give you warning signs that something is not working out and you need to go back and work on it," Esha added.

The young shooter has also consciously made time away from the sport a part of her routine to stay mentally fresh.

"I kind of asked myself this very question because I started to realise that, when you think of a sportsman, you feel like we just sacrifice everything and we don't have any fun in our lives. We're just training and working hard," she said when asked if any off-field activities have helped her in the sport.

"I'm doing things where I feel like, okay, I need to do this because in this moment I feel like I need to just live in the moment and not think about something so far..."

Focusing On Fundamental Training

Esha said she has not made any major changes to her training methods and is instead focusing on strengthening her basics.

"I am, of course, working on something. I would like to keep that a little more personal because it's very technical, but I would say that it's a very basic point," she said.

"You wouldn't expect such a senior athlete to be working on basic points, but that is how a sport is. It's actually very simple. The whole game is to execute those simple steps in a very pressurised condition."

"I've just kept it the same because the season's been going well, so that is evidence that whatever I'm doing is actually working for me. So I'm going to keep it the same and keep the whole routine the same way."

Aspirations For National Glory

With World Cup gold and the world No. 1 ranking already under her belt, Esha now wants to keep adding to India's medal tally.

"My goal is to just get the flag up the highest among all and get my country the maximum laurels I can," she said.