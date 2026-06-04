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Home  » Sports » Errani-Vavassori retain French Open mixed doubles title

Errani-Vavassori retain French Open mixed doubles title

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June 04, 2026 19:15 IST

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The Italian pair became the first team since 2018–19 to successfully defend the French Open mixed doubles crown, continuing their impressive Grand Slam success streak.

Errani-Vavassori

IMAGE: Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori celebrate with the French Open mixed doubles trophy in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points

  • Errani and Vavassori rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, (10-4) in the mixed doubles final at Roland Garros.
  • The victory marks their successful title defence, a feat last achieved by Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan in 2018 and 2019.
  • The Italian duo have now won four mixed doubles Grand Slam titles in seven tournaments, including consecutive US Open triumphs in 2024 and 2025.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday, staging a comeback to defeat American Evan King and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 4-6, 6-3 (10-4).

The Italian duo dominated the deciding match tiebreak on Court Philippe Chatrier and are the first pair to successfully defend the French Open mixed doubles title since Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Taiwan's Latisha Chan in 2018 and 2019.

 

Historic Title Defence Extends Dominant Run

This latest triumph marks a remarkable run of success for Errani and Vavassori, securing their fourth mixed doubles trophy in the last seven Grand Slam tournaments, a stretch that includes back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2024 and 2025.

Source: REUTERS
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