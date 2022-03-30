News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack

Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack

March 30, 2022 00:28 IST
Christian Eriksen

IMAGE: Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their third goal with Jacob Bruun Larsen. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made a triumphant return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a 3-0 friendly win over Serbia on Tuesday.

 

Eriksen, who scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, was guaranteed a warm welcome at the stadium that fell into shocked silence when he slumped to the grass in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Joakim Maehle gave the Danes the lead with a thumping deflected drive in the 15th minute and Jesper Lindstroem added a second eight minutes after the break as the home side enjoyed the better chances.

Christian Eriksen

IMAGE: Denmark's Christian Eriksen with coach Kasper Hjulmand. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Captaining the team, Eriksen gave the vocal Danish crowd what they wanted in the 57th minute, cutting onto his right foot and firing home a fizzing drive at the opposite end of the pitch to where he collapsed.

Still building his fitness after re-starting his club career at English Premier League side Brentford in February, the crowd chanted Eriksen's name as he was replaced in the 80th minute with Kasper Schmeichel kissing Eriksen on the head as he handed over the captain's arm-band.

Having failed to register a single shot on target until the 88th minute, the Serbs will be hoping that they can improve their wayward shooting before both sides head for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.

Source: REUTERS
