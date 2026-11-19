Indian chess prodigies Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa delivered impressive performances at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, with Erigaisi clinching a dramatic Armageddon victory and Praggnanandhaa making a crucial comeback to avoid a sibling showdown.

Photograph: MGD1

Key Points Arjun Erigaisi defeated Jorden van Foreest in an Armageddon game on Wednesday after losing day two of their tie.

R Praggnanandhaa staged a comeback against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, winning 11.58.5 to avoid playing his sister R Vaishali.

Anish Giri and Alireza Firouzja secured their spots in the championship final, scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Magnus Carlsen advanced in his bracket for places 17 to 20, forfeiting a Fast Classic game after securing qualification on Tuesday.

The tournament features a unique scoring system with Blitz, Rapid, and Fast Classic games, where scores reset overnight and Armageddon decides ties.

India's Arjun Erigaisi defeated Netherlands' Jorden van Foreest in the Armageddon game while R Praggnanandhaa avoided a potential clash with his sister R Vaishali at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

Playing for places ninth to 12th, Erigaisi, who had won the opening day 11.5-8.5, went down 8-12 on day two as the tie went into Armageddon on Wednesday.

In the Armageddon, van Foreest chose to play with the black pieces and was winning for a long stretch but let the advantage slip on move 34 with Erigaisi capitalising to win the match.

Earlier in the day, Erigaisi lost two of the four blitz games and the fast classic encounter. The Indian emerged victorious in one rapid game while the second one ended in a draw.

He will now take on Haik M. Martirosyan in the ninth-place classification tie.

Praggnanandhaa's Crucial Comeback

Praggnanandhaa, on the other hand, produced a decisive turnaround against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Trailing 3.58.5 before the Fast Classic, he won with Black to take the day 11.58.5 and set up a final against Abhimanyu Mishra for 21st place.

Had he lost the tie, Praggnanandhaa would have had to play Vaishali for the 23rd-24th place finish.

"When you win it's of course good. But for me it is more of relief that I avoided playing my sister than being happy about the win because when you look at it, it's not great what you are playing for but still it was nice to beat someone strong like Nodirbek," Praggnanandhaa said.

Vaishali, the player with the lowest rating in the tournament, lost three blitz and both the rapid games against Mishra.

She received a Fast Classic win by forfeit, but Mishra had already secured the day and advanced with an 119 score.

Each knockout day has seven games: four Blitz games, two Rapid games and one Fast Classic. A Blitz win is worth one point, a Rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half a point awarded for a draw.

The scores reset overnight, and a player advances by winning both days or winning one and drawing the other. One win apiece, or two tied days, leads to Armageddon.

Giri And Firouzja Set For Final Showdown

Dutch GM Anish Giri and France's Alireza Firouzja notched contrasting wins to set up a title clash against each other.

Giri won the second day of his semifinal against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave by 12.5 points to 7.5.

Fabiano Caruana won his Fast Classic game against Firouzja to take their second day 155 and force a tiebreak, but Firouzja then won a dramatic Armageddon game as Caruana ran out of time.

Giri had won Tuesday's match 14.55.5, while Firouzja took the first day against Caruana 128. Giri's second daily victory and Firouzja's Armageddon win set up their championship final on Thursday and Friday.

Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana will meet in the match for third place.

Carlsen's Strategic Forfeit

Magnus Carlsen swept the four blitz games against Bibisara Assaubayeva and added a win and a draw in rapid to lead 102 in the bracket for places 17 to 20.

Having already secured qualification, Carlsen forfeited the Fast Classic game, leaving the day tied 1010. His victory on Tuesday was enough to send him through. He will meet Vladislav Artemiev, who won his Armageddon game with Black against Andrew Hong.