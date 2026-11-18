Indian chess prodigies Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa showcased their prowess with significant wins at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, while top contenders Anish Giri and Alireza Firouzja advanced in the title race.

IMAGE: Arjun Vaishali

Key Points India's Arjun Erigaisi defeated Jorden van Foreest 11.5-8.5 in his classification fixture at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

R Praggnanandhaa recovered from a 1-3 deficit to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov 11-9 in his bracket.

R Vaishali lost her day one fixture to Indian-American GM Abhimanyu Mishra 7-13.

In the title race semifinals, Anish Giri and Alireza Firouzja both won the first day of their matches.

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen secured an 11.5-8.5 win against Bibisara Assaubayeva, forfeiting his Fast Classic game after clinching the day's match.

India's Arjun Erigaisi defeated Jorden van Foreest while R Praggnanandhaa recovered from a deficit to emerge victorious on the first day of their classification fixtures at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

Indian Grandmasters' Performance

Erigaisi, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semifinal to decide the title, defeated the Dutch Grandmaster in three of the four blitz games and both the rapid matches. The two drew the fast classic game as Erigaisi won the day one fixture 11.5-8.5 in the bracket for places ninth to 12th.

Praggnanandh, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-3 deficit after the blitz rounds, winning the first rapid game and holding his opponent in the Fast Classic to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov 11-9 in the bracket for places 21st to 24th.

His sister and women's World Championship challenger, R Vaishali, however, lost her day one fixture to 17-year-old Indian-American GM Abhimanyu Mishra 7-13.

The 25-year-old Vaishali lost two blitz and one of the two rapid games before holding Mishra to a draw in the Fast Classic game in the bracket for places 21st to 24th.

Each knockout day has seven games: four blitz at 3+2, two rapid at 15+10 and one Fast Classic at 45+30.

A blitz win is worth one point, a rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half for a draw, so a single Fast Classic win outweighs a clean sweep of the blitz.

Total Chess World Championship Title Race

Fighting for the title, Dutchman Anish Giri and France's Alireza Firouzja won the first day of their semifinals.

Giri edged the four blitz games 2.5-1.5 against Vachier-Lagrave, and both rapid games were drawn, giving him a one-point lead, 6.5-5.5, before the Fast Classic game.

He then won it with the white pieces, which was worth eight points, to take the day 14.5-5.5 against the top seed.

Firouzja swept all four blitz games against Caruana, the joint top scorer of the group stage, to open a 4-0 lead.

Caruana hit back at once, winning the first rapid game with the black pieces to level the day at 4-4, but Firouzja answered with a black win of his own in the second rapid game and led 8-4 going into the Fast Classic game. A draw there was enough to give him the day 12-8.

Carlsen's Victory And Forfeit

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated Bibisara Assaubayeva 11.5- 8.5 in the bracket for places 17th to 20th.

Back in the faster formats, Carlsen took the four blitz games 3.5-0.5 and won both rapid games.

Having already clinched the day's match, the five-time world champion forfeited his Fast Classic game against the Kazakh GM.