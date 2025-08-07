HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Erigaisi opens Chennai Grandmasters campaign with win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 07, 2025 22:40 IST

Erigaisi

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi defeated American Awonder Liang in the opening round of the Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament on Thursday. Photograph: Arjun Erigaisi/X

India's Arjun Erigaisi delivered a commanding performance against American Awonder Liang, while compatriot Nihal Sarin lost to Germany's Vincent Keymer in the opening round of the Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament on Thursday.

World No. 5 Erigaisi thus earned a full point in the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) round-robin tournament, which will be played over nine rounds in classical format across Masters and Challengers segments.

One of the most anticipated contests between two Chennai Grandmasters, Pranav V and Karthikeyan Murali, ended in a well-fought draw, while the top-board clash between former World No. 6 Anish Giri and American GM Ray Robson also ended in a stalemate.

Another Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi too was held to a draw by Dutch player Jorden van Foreest.

 

In the Challengers section, top-seeded Indian GMs also made their presence felt.

Diptayan Ghosh, Leon Luke Mendonca, and M Pranesh registered opening round wins, setting the early pace in a tightly packed field.

GM R Vaishali, Abhimanyu Puranik, and Iniyan Pa were held to draws, while D Harika, Aryan Chopra, and Harshavardhan GB suffered opening-round defeats.

The 10-day, nine-round event features 20 elite players across two sections, Masters and Challengers, and offers FIDE Circuit points crucial for 2026 Candidates qualification.

Results: (Round 1)

Masters: Arjun Erigaisi (1) bt Awonder Liang (0), Vincent Keymer (1) bt Nihal Sarin (0), Anish Giri (0.5) drew Ray Robson (0.5), Vidit Gujrathi (0.5) drew Jorden van Foreest (0.5), Pranav V (0.5) drew Karthikeyan Murali (0.5).

Challengers: Diptayan Ghosh (1) bt D. Harika (0), Leon Luke Mendonca (1) bt Harshavardhan GB (0), M Pranesh (1) bt Aryan Chopra (0), Adhiban Baskaran (0.5) drew Abhimanyu Puranik (0.5), R. Vaishali (0.5) drew Iniyan Pa (0.5). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
