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Goalkeeper Jesus Owono withdrawn from AFCON qualifiers after fatal collision

November 05, 2026 14:07 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Equatorial Guinea's prominent goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been withdrawn from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a tragic on-field collision that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, sparking an outpouring of grief and online abuse.

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono

IMAGE: Goalkeeper Jesus Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting "murderer" on his posts. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points

  • Goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been excluded from Equatorial Guinea's AFCON qualifiers squad after a fatal collision with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.
  • De Miguel died on Tuesday after being taken into intensive care following the collision during a Spanish second division match.
  • Owono, a long-standing first-choice goalkeeper for Equatorial Guinea, expressed profound grief, stating these are the 'most difficult days of my life'.
  • He will miss matches against Zimbabwe on November 12 and November 16.
 

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left out of Equatorial Guinea's squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, the football federation said on Thursday.

Owono and De Miguel were involved in a collision during a Spanish second division match between Andorra and Tenerife on Monday, after which the striker was taken into intensive care.

De Miguel died on Tuesday morning.

Owono's Grief and Withdrawal

The 25-year-old Owono has been the first choice goalkeeper for Equatorial Guinea since he was a teenager and competed with them at the last three Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He was in goal for the opening two qualifiers for the 2027 finals in September but will miss matches against Zimbabwe in Bata on November 12 and then a return in Harare on November 16.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," Owono said in a statement on Wednesday. "I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

"But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Online Abuse and Federation Support

Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting "murderer" on his posts.

The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was experiencing profound sorrow and grief.

Source: REUTERS
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Jesus OwonoJesus de MiguelTenerifeEquatorial GuineaAfrica Cup of Nations

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