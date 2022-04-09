News
EPL: Newcastle beat Wolves, pull away from drop zone

EPL: Newcastle beat Wolves, pull away from drop zone

Last updated on: April 09, 2022 04:21 IST
IMAGE: Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores from the penalty spot during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Friday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores from the penalty spot during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Friday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Striker Chris Wood's second-half penalty gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Friday to further banish any lingering relegation fears.

 

Newcastle had lost their previous three games, reviving jitters they may be dragged back into the battle against the drop as the season heads towards its finale.

But with Newcastle pressing hard against a surprisingly lacklustre Wolves, Woods drew a foul from goalkeeper Jose Sa before thumping home the spot kick in the 72nd minute for his first goal in front of home fans at St James' Park.

The win put Newcastle 14th on 34 points - a comfortable 10 points above the bottom three relegation spots.

Wolves looked toothless without the suspended Raul Jimenez and did not even manage to touch the ball in Newcastle's penalty area in the first half. Their best effort was a shot by Fabio Silva that Newcastle's Martin Dubravka dived well to save.

Defeat left Wolves eighth on 49 points, with their hopes of earning a berth in next year's Champions League receding.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

