Wolves beat Aston Villa; avoid unwanted Premier League record

February 28, 2026 10:05 IST

Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes propelled Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League, lifting them from the bottom and impacting Villa's Champions League aspirations.

IMAGE: Joao Gomes celebrates scores Wolverhampton Wanderers's first goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Joao Gomes scored his first goal of the season, helping Wolves defeat Aston Villa 2-0.
  • Wolves' victory ensures they won't be the worst Premier League team in history, surpassing Derby County's record.
  • Rodrigo Gomes added a late second goal for Wolves, sealing the victory.
  • Aston Villa's loss means they have only won three of their last ten league matches, impacting their Champions League qualification hopes.
  • Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa praised the team's character and defensive performance in securing a clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes scored his first goal of the season as the bottom side defeated visitors Aston Villa 2-0 in the West Midlands derby on Friday to ensure they will not go down as the worst side in Premier League history.

Villa stay third on 51 points from 28 games, six above fifth-placed Chelsea, after winning only three of their last 10 league matches. Wolves have 13 points from 29 games, beating Derby County’s record low total of 11 points in 2007-08.

 

Wolves scored their opener after 61 minutes with their first shot on target as Jackson Tchatchoua crossed from the right, and Adam Armstrong’s touch was perfect for Gomes to steer the ball into the net from 15 metres.

The home side were good value for only their second victory of the season as substitute Rodrigo Gomes scored a late second, belying the teams’ respective league positions in a contest not helped by driving rain that made for a slippery surface.

IMAGE: Rodrigo Gomes scores Wolverhampton Wanderers's second goal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

"It was a very good performance, every player did well," Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa said. "We have a lot of character, we will keep fighting game-by-game and see what happens.

"A clean sheet is very good for everyone, we defended well, not just the defence but the whole team."

Villa came close to an equaliser when Amadou Onana saw his added time shot cleared off the line by Yerson Mosquera, but as the visitors pushed forward in search of a point, Wolves were able to break and score their second.

Joao Gomes’s shot was blocked as he was denied a double, but namesake Rodrigo drilled the loose ball into the back of the net from 10 metres.

It was no more than Wolves deserved, while Villa are left to contemplate more dropped points as they watch the teams below them gain ground in the race for Champions League places.

Villa defender Pau Torres had the best opportunity of the first half when he was unmarked from a corner but steered his header wide.

It was the home side who took their chances, scoring with their only two shots on target, having also limited Villa to few clear-cut opportunities of their own as they kept their fourth clean sheet of the league season.

However, the victory still leaves Wolves 14 points adrift of the safety zone with nine games remaining.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
