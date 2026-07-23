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Arsenal Star William Saliba Faces Extended Sideline Stint Due To Back Injury

July 23, 2026 10:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Arsenal's key defender William Saliba faces an extended period on the sidelines due to a back injury sustained during the World Cup, impacting the club's upcoming Premier League season.

William Saliba suffered injury during France's World Cup semi-final against Spain

IMAGE: William Saliba suffered injury during France's World Cup campaign. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Arsenal defender William Saliba is sidelined with a back injury.
  • The injury occurred during the World Cup tournament.
  • Specialist reviews confirmed the back injury, requiring rehabilitation.
  • Surgery is not recommended for Saliba's recovery.
  • Arsenal is focused on his managed recovery programme for a swift return.

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering a back injury during the World Cup, the Premier League club said.

Saliba was hampered by the injury throughout the tournament in the United States, limiting his training, before he was substituted after 30 minutes of France's semi-final defeat by Spain and missed the third-place playoff loss to England.

 

Saliba's Recovery Plan Confirmed

"Subsequent specialist reviews on William's return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme.

"Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Arsenal begin the defence of their Premier League title at home against promoted Coventry City on August 21.

Source: REUTERS
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