Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Why Manchester City face points deduction or relegation

EPL: Why Manchester City face points deduction or relegation

September 13, 2024 00:15 IST
Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City were referred to an independent commission over the alleged breaches of financial regulations, which go back to the 2009-10 campaign. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations will begin on Monday, according to ESPN.

City were referred to an independent commission over the alleged breaches, which go back to the 2009-10 campaign, in February 2023. The club are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow Premier League rules on profit and sustainability (PSR) from the 2015-16 to 2017-18

seasons.

The club, who won an unprecedented fourth successive top-flight title in May, said at the time of the referral to the commission that they were surprised by the league's "issuing of these alleged breaches".

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position," City added.

Sources told ESPN the hearing is set to begin on September 16 and is expected to last about two months with a final verdict, including any appeal, to be reached by the end of the season.

City could face penalties such as a points deduction or relegation if found guilty.

Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted last season for breaching PSR regulations.

 

Manchester City were not immediately available to comment, while the Premier League declined to comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

