News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » West Ham win at Newcastle, ease pressure on Lopetegui

West Ham win at Newcastle, ease pressure on Lopetegui

November 26, 2024 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal in the Premier League match against Newcastle United, at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Monday.

IMAGE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal, his first for the club, in the Premier League match against Newcastle United, at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Monday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

West Ham United eased the pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui with a surprise 2-0 victory away to in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

Thomas Soucek gave West Ham the lead in the 10th minute with a header and the visitors reached half-time still in front despite the hosts having a succession of good chances.

Newcastle began the second half on top but were rocked on their heels when Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke forward to fire West Ham's second after 53 minutes -- his first goal for the club.

 

West Ham grew in confidence and thoroughly deserved their best victory of what has been a disappointing season so far under Spaniard Lopetegui. They remain 14th place with 15 points while Newcastle are in 10th place with 18 points.

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Lopetegui's style of play has struggled to win over West Ham's fans and two poor performances before the international break left his side only three points above the relegation zone.

Some media reports suggested Lopetegui was two games from losing his job but the his side responded with an energetic display and clinical display to send the away fans home happy.

Tomas Soucek breaks into celebration after putting West Ham United ahead in the match.

IMAGE: Tomas Soucek breaks into celebration after putting West Ham United ahead in the match. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Had Newcastle not had an early goal by Alexander Isak ruled out for offside, it could have been a tough night for West Ham.

But shortly afterwards, Soucek was left completely unmarked in a crowded penalty area to plant a header into the goal from a corner and West Ham were immediately galvanised.

Newcastle, who had won three successive games in all competitions, should have levelled with Sean Longstaff heading a decent chance straight at West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski and Lewis Hall driving a shot across the face of the goal.

Anthony Gordon also should have done better than to shoot straight at Fabianski after a defensive error while Isak volleyed a chance just wide after great work by Bruno Guimaraes.

West Ham's second goal took the sting completely out of the hosts. Wan-Bissaka made a powerful run forward from deep and was played in on goal by Bowen's astute pass before placing his shot past Nick Pope and in off the post.

Newcastle failed to muster much of a response as they missed the chance to move into sixth place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chess C'ship: Gukesh's miscalculation costs him Game 1
Chess C'ship: Gukesh's miscalculation costs him Game 1
A special win, stories for my son: Bumrah
A special win, stories for my son: Bumrah
'It hurts': Cummins acknowledges humiliation in Perth
'It hurts': Cummins acknowledges humiliation in Perth
Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies
Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
Shashi Ruia, co-founder of Essar group, passes away
Shashi Ruia, co-founder of Essar group, passes away
8 winter foods to boost your immunity
8 winter foods to boost your immunity

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
How this 13-year-old Bihar boy became a Royal...
How this 13-year-old Bihar boy became a Royal...
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances