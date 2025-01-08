HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » West Ham sack head coach Lopetegui

West Ham sack head coach Lopetegui

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 22:09 IST

x

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui

IMAGE: Julen Lopetegui, who led West Ham in 22 games, is the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked this season. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

West Ham United have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, with the London side 14th in the standings after 20 matches.

Graham Potter is in talks to replace Lopetegui, according to British media reports, and the former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager is expected to take charge of West Ham for their FA Cup third-round game at Aston Villa on Friday.

 

Lopetegui, who led West Ham in 22 games, became the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked this season. His last match was a 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City.

"The first half of the 2024-25 season has not aligned with the club's ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives," West Ham said in a statement.

"The Board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future. The process of appointing a replacement is underway."

The 58-year-old Spaniard was appointed in May on a reported two-year contract to implement a more expansive playing style at West Ham after several seasons of pragmatism under David Moyes.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager signed a reported two-year contract after Moyes left the club by mutual consent.

West Ham were knocked out of the League Cup 5-1 by Liverpool in September and in their last two Premier League games suffered back-to-back losses to Liverpool and City, conceding nine goals.

Lopetegui's backroom staff have also left the club with immediate effect.

He was backed by the club's owners in the close season with more than 140 million euros ($144.20 million) spent on new signings such as defenders Maximilian Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and forwards Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

Lopetegui's most successful stint in club management came at Sevilla where he spent three years in charge and led the LaLiga side to the Europa League title in the 2019-20 season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?
Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
Good day for Indian shuttlers at Malaysia Open
Good day for Indian shuttlers at Malaysia Open
PIX: Newcastle end Arsenal's winning run
PIX: Newcastle end Arsenal's winning run
'I'll get a kangaroo tattoo': Alcaraz's Aussie dream
'I'll get a kangaroo tattoo': Alcaraz's Aussie dream

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Eat Dinner Early! Why? Read On!

webstory image 2

OnePlus 13 Launched In India

webstory image 3

6 Tips To Conquer Exam Stress

VIDEOS

J-K: High Speed Trial Run Conducted on Katra-Banihal Stretch Of USBRL1:50

J-K: High Speed Trial Run Conducted on Katra-Banihal...

13-year-old girl left family to become a Sannyasini at Mahakumbh7:38

13-year-old girl left family to become a Sannyasini at...

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'1:11

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD