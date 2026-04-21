EPL: West Ham drop crucial points; Wolves relegated

West Ham draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace to stay just above the relegation zone, while Wolves are officially relegated from the Premier League after a poor season.

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr scores a goal against West Ham United that was later disallowed. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

West Ham United were left wondering whether it was one point gained or two points dropped as a lacklustre 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace left them hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone on Monday.

Victory would have put Nuno Espirito-Santo's resurgent side four points above third-from-bottom Tottenham Hotspur with five games left, but the stalemate leaves them in peril.

West Ham stay in 17th place with 33 points from 33 matches with 18th-placed Tottenham on 31 from the same number of games. They also have an inferior goal difference to Tottenham.

Key Points West Ham United held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace in a crucial relegation battle.

West Ham remain 17th with 33 points, just above Tottenham Hotspur (31 points).

Crystal Palace extend unbeaten league run to four matches, sit 13th.

Relegation confirmed for Wolverhampton Wanderers after poor season.

Tight relegation fight expected with five matches remaining.

West Ham host Everton on Saturday while Tottenham are at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers whose relegation was confirmed by the draw at Selhurst Park.

"A very tough, balanced match. It could have gone both ways," the West Ham manager, whose side were seven points from the safety zone in mid-January, told Sky Sports. "It will go all the way, for sure. Not only at the bottom of the table but at the top. This season has been very tight.

"We have a mission ahead and keep going."

Monday's London derby would have been closely followed in north London with Tottenham desperately hoping that Palace would do them a favour in the relegation scrap.

The closest West Ham came to scoring was a powerful Konstantinos Mavropanos header from El Hadji Malick Diouf's cross in the first half that produced a reflex save from Dean Henderson while Taty Castellanos had a bicycle kick blocked.

Palace, who have their eyes on a Conference League semi-final, were second-best in the opening period although they should have scored when Brennan Johnson, Tottenham's match-winning hero in last season's Europa League final, somehow headed off target to extend his goal drought.

Johnson also curled a much better effort just wide.

Palace bossed the second period and substitute Ismaila Sarr did have the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for a handball by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace's sixth 0-0 draw this season stretched their unbeaten run in the league to four games and they stayed in 13th place in the standings with 43 points.

Manager Oliver Glasner offered support for Johnson who is yet to score in 19 appearances for Palace since switching from Tottenham in the January transfer window.

"He was a big threat today. It's not just goals the attackers score, he did very well out of possession. It was a good step in the right direction," he said.

Bottom side Wolves relegated from the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated from the Premier League on Monday after the bottom side found themselves 16 points from the safety zone with five games left in the season.

The Midlands club have been well adrift after a terrible first half of the season in which they failed to win any of their first 19 games and 17th-placed West Ham United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace sealed their fate.

Wolves lost 3-0 at Leeds United on Saturday to sit on 17 points after 33 games and while Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Brighton & Hove Albion delayed the inevitable, Rob Edwards's side are now officially heading for the Championship.

Relegation ends Wolves' eight-season stay in the Premier League.