Home  » Sports » EPL: United's Diallo denies Liverpool top spot

EPL: United's Diallo denies Liverpool top spot

January 06, 2025 00:46 IST

Diallo earns Man Utd deserved draw at Liverpool

Manchester United

IMAGE: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in action with Liverpool's Harvey Elliott. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

 

It looked as though Ruben Amorim's United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a point.

United had gone ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.

Manchester United

IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But an off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

After Diallo's leveller both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale but it was United's fans who went home happiest. Liverpool have 46 points from 19 games, six more than Arsenal, while United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.

Jimenez nets two penalties to rescue Fulham in 2-2 draw with Ipswich

Fulham

IMAGE: Fulham's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodrigo Muniz and Antonee Robinson. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Raul Jimenez scored two equalisers from the penalty spot in a dramatic second half as Fulham held Ipswich Town to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak to eight league matches.

Both teams converted penalties within two minutes as Jimenez cancelled out Sammie Szmodics' first-half strike in the 69th minute, before Liam Delap restored the visitors' lead after Timothy Castagne brought him down.

But Jimenez got a second crack at restoring parity when Leif Davis fouled him in the 90th minute, denying 18th-placed Ipswich a chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November.

Ninth-placed Fulham dominated possession in the first half but struggled to create chances and conceded against the run of play as failed clearances from Antonee Robinson and Calvin Bassey led to Szmodics's strike in the 38th minute.

When Sam Morsy brought down Harry Wilson in the box shortly after the hour mark, referee Darren Bond initially denied the penalty, before changing his decision following a review prompted by the Video Assistant Referee.

Christian Walton, whose reflex save had kept out Jimenez's header in the 20th minute, could not deny him from the spot as the Mexico forward tricked the keeper with a stop-start run up in the first penalty and sent him the wrong way in the second.

Silva, however, was unhappy with Ipswich defender Davis being let off with a yellow in the first half when he brought down Harry Wilson to prevent him from entering the box. The VAR decided Davis was not denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Ipswich could have led 3-1 in the 89th minute, but Jack Clarke's shot from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Fulham, who are unbeaten since November, remained on 30 points while Ipswich moved to 16, equal with 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who have played a game less.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
ISL: Kerala Blasters win despite 2 red cards
Penalty corner drama in HIL! Soorma edge out Lancers
Handling fame: Gukesh prepares for increased scrutiny
EPL PIX: City crush West Ham; Arsenal, Chelsea held
Checkmate! Magnus Carlsen Weds Ella Malone
