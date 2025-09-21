EPL: United survive Chelsea thriller, Liverpool win

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th goal for the club in all competitions. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Bruno Fernandes milestone and late drama lift Manchester United past Chelsea with a chaotic 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s early red card in just the fifth minute gave United the perfect start, and Bruno Fernandes quickly capitalised, scoring his 100th goal for the club in all competitions during his 200th Premier League appearance.

Casemiro doubled United’s lead before being sent off for a second yellow in first-half stoppage time. Trevoh Chalobah’s late strike set up a nervy finish, but United held on for just their second victory in six matches across all competitions this season.

The win lifts United to ninth place, offering United boss Ruben Amorim some respite after a woeful start that left them hovering just above the relegation zone. The Portuguese manager, who has won only nine of his 32 Premier League matches, shouldn’t get too comfortable.

Last season, United endured their lowest top-flight finish since 1973-74 and a limp Europa League final defeat to Tottenham. Despite heavy summer spending, the team suffered a humiliating League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby in August, followed by a 3-0 drubbing at Manchester City last weekend.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, maintains the backing of co-owner Jim Ratcliffe after a meeting at the club’s training ground on Thursday. Ratcliffe watched from the directors’ box in a rain-soaked Old Trafford to see if his confidence in the former Sporting Lisbon boss was justified.

Liverpool hold off Everton

Liverpool survived a late Everton surge to claim a 2-1 win in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season with five wins from five.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring in the 10th minute, converting Mohamed Salah’s over-the-top pass with a crisp finish, before Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead in the 29th with a one-touch strike through Jordan Pickford’s legs.

Everton fought back in the second half, with Idrissa Gueye pulling one back in the 58th after Iliman Ndiaye’s clever cutback from Jack Grealish’s cross. Despite late pressure and chances in the rain, the Toffees could not find an equalizer.

Liverpool now lead the table, while Everton drop to seventh after their second defeat of the season. The hosts outshot their rivals 11-9 in an entertaining contest.