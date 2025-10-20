HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
United shock Liverpool to break long Anfield drought

United shock Liverpool to break long Anfield drought

October 20, 2025 00:16 IST

Manchester United

IMAGE:Manchester United's Harry Maguire scores their second goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without a win at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.

Liverpool, who have lost four consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since November 2014, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time since manager Ruben Amorim was appointed last November, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kickoff when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

 

Irate Liverpool fans thought play should have been stopped before the goal with Alexis Mac Allister down clutching his head after a collision with teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

SQUANDERED CHANCES

Manchester United

IMAGE: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores their first goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to outjump Ibrahima Konate and power home a header.

"It means everything," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"They've had the better of us over the last few years and it's not been good for our club and we've have not given our fans enough days like today. It's been a long time coming, coming to this ground and picking up three points.

"I've been here seven years now and to come to this ground every time and not get three points has been tough. So it's for the fans, I hope they have a great night tonight.

There were shouts for a Liverpool penalty early on when Casemiro's cross struck Diallo's arm. But the VAR video referee determined Diallo's arm was in a natural and justifiable position.

Liverpool had 19 shots to United's 12 including several jaw-dropping near misses.

'SLOPPY' LIVERPOOL

Manchester United

IMAGE: Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal with Amad Diallo. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Gakpo was lively all game, hitting the post twice in the first half, and then nearly making it third time lucky when he smashed another shot off the post shortly after the break.

He missed a sitter in the dying minutes, however, when he headed the ball well wide of the net.

An off-form Mohamed Salah squandered a brilliant chance in the second half when the ball fell to him unmarked at the far post, but he launched it wide, his face etched with frustration.

"I think we conceded a very sloppy second goal," said Reds captain Virgil van Dijk. "We worked so hard to get back into the game and we created great opportunities to score the winner but if you concede a second goal like that, that is the disappointing part.

"We need to stay humble and stay working and keep our confidence as high as possible," he added. "When things get tough, it is important we keep the mentality of being there for each other. It is a long season."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
