HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » EPL: United fight back at Everton after VAR reprieve

EPL: United fight back at Everton after VAR reprieve

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2025 22:57 IST

x

Manchester United

IMAGE: Everton's Beto scores their first goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped Manchester United come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday after the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR review.

United's woeful campaign looked set to get worse as more poor defending allowed rejuvenated striker Beto to fire Everton in front early on, and Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 before halftime at Goodison Park.

The visitors did improve after the break and captain Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick before Ugarte slammed home a superb equaliser 10 minutes from time to complete the comeback.

 

Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR, and one point apiece kept United 15th in the standings, three places below their opponents.

"I think it was a soft touch from what I saw," United manager Ruben Amorim said. "I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear.

"We did not exist in the first half. We need to win three points and we need to win the whole game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft."

All eyes were on Everton manager David Moyes ahead of kickoff up against his former club. Back at the Merseyside club for the second time, the veteran coach has overseen a mini- revival to help pull his side clear of the bottom three.

Moyes was given the unenviable task of succeeding Alex Ferguson in 2013 at Old Trafford, a job that proved a step too far.

Eight defeats for United in their previous 12 league games ensured Everton started the day above their opponents in the table – the latest into a season they were facing United while above them in the standings since 2013-14.

The hosts were soon on course to extend that gap as Beto scuffed Everton in front – his fifth goal in his last four games - after United failed to clear the ball on several occasions.

The defending for Everton's second was no better, with goalkeeper Andre Onana’s poor attempt to keep Beto's strike out seized upon by Doucoure.

Everton took their foot off the gas after the break, however, and Fernandes made United's pressure tell with a well-taken free kick. Ugarte's finish, after Fernandes' free kick had been cleared to him, was equally precise.

United once again appeared to shoot themselves in the foot late on, after Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Young in the penalty area.

Referee Andrew Madley, however, signalled he was to consult the pitchside monitor and he overturned his decision, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

The Premier League said VAR had checked the referee's call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India shock Germany as Deepika strikes early winner
India shock Germany as Deepika strikes early winner
He'll attack from ball one: Kumble's Rohit prediction
He'll attack from ball one: Kumble's Rohit prediction
Settle your mind: Manjrekar warns Kohli
Settle your mind: Manjrekar warns Kohli
All Roads In Dubai Lead To India-Pak Game
All Roads In Dubai Lead To India-Pak Game
No dew, more pressure: Gill on India-Pakistan clash
No dew, more pressure: Gill on India-Pakistan clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi Lit Fest1:52

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi...

J-K: Weather became pleasant due to snowfall in Doda1:07

J-K: Weather became pleasant due to snowfall in Doda

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding1:04

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD