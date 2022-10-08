News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rooney urges out-of-favour Ronaldo to stay patient

Rooney urges out-of-favour Ronaldo to stay patient

October 08, 2022 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during Manchester United's Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on October 02, 2022.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during Manchester United's Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on October 02, 2022. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney urged Cristiano Ronaldo to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way as the Portugal international looks to work his way back into the Premier League club's first team.

 

Ronaldo, in his second spell at United, has started only one league game this season and was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window, though manager Erik ten Hag said he still featured in his plans for the season.

Rooney, who played with Ronaldo at United between 2004-2009, said the 37-year-old will be finding his lack of game time hard to swallow.

"The manager's obviously gone a different way in terms of how they're playing and been successful," Rooney, who now manages Major League Soccer side DC United, told reporters on Friday.

"Cristiano ... him and (Lionel) Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all. He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him.

"Knowing him, it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench ... I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in."

United, who are sixth in the standings with 12 points from seven games, face Everton in a league clash on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India whip Myanmar
U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India whip Myanmar
SA ODIs: Blow for India as Chahar out with injury
SA ODIs: Blow for India as Chahar out with injury
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
Warner hails 'godsend' Tim David after Brisbane blitz
Warner hails 'godsend' Tim David after Brisbane blitz
Heroin worth Rs 360 cr seized from Pak boat, 6 held
Heroin worth Rs 360 cr seized from Pak boat, 6 held
11 killed, 38 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
11 killed, 38 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India whip Myanmar
U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India whip Myanmar

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Guess who is the world's highest-paid football player?

Guess who is the world's highest-paid football player?

EPL: Ban Haaland for being too good?

EPL: Ban Haaland for being too good?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances