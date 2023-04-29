News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits final bid for Manchester United

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits final bid for Manchester United

April 29, 2023 09:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

General view of a corner flag inside the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester, before the match.

IMAGE: In addition to offering a figure to buy the English Premier League soccer club, Sheikh Jassim's proposal also includes a plan for a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, submitted his final bid for the entirety of Manchester United just before Friday's deadline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In addition to offering a figure to buy the English Premier League soccer club, Sheikh Jassim's proposal also includes a plan for a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment, the source told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

 

The source added that the bid is for 100 percent of the club and would remove all debt.

Manchester United and Raine Group, the investment bank running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

No financial details of the final bid have been officially revealed.

Sheikh Jassim's offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds ($7.54 billion) asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported earlier in the day adding that the bid was understood to be worth around 5 billion pounds.

Manchester United's American owners launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

Sky Sports News reported that Ratcliffe's bid for a majority stake in Manchester United has also been submitted.

INEOS did not respond to a request for comment.

Any sale of Manchester United would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

A small portion of the club's shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's market value was about $3.4 billion, as of Thursday's close.

In March, Reuters reported that Sheikh Jassim had submitted a second bid to buy the club.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I have full faith in judiciary: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
I have full faith in judiciary: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB strategic adviser
Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB strategic adviser
Can KKR repeat the magic of IPL 2021?
Can KKR repeat the magic of IPL 2021?
IAF pulls off daring overnight rescue op in Sudan
IAF pulls off daring overnight rescue op in Sudan

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Stoinis Electrifies Mohali

Stoinis Electrifies Mohali

LSG's captain shares how they bounced back

LSG's captain shares how they bounced back

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances