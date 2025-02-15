HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Premier League sponsorship regulations 'void and unenforceable'

Premier League sponsorship regulations 'void and unenforceable'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 07:47 IST

x

A general view of the Premier League branded ball.

IMAGE: A general view of the Premier League branded ball. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The Premier League's sponsorship regulations between 2021 and 2024 are "void and unenforceable", a tribunal ruled on Friday.

The decision follows a legal challenge by Manchester City against the league's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which regulate commercial deals between clubs and companies linked to their owners if considered above fair market value.

 

"In the first partial final award, the APT Rules and the amended APT Rules were found to be unlawful in three respects," the tribunal said in its conclusion.

"There now arises for decision the question whether those three respects can be severed from the remaining APT rules so that those remaining APT rules are valid and enforceable.

"The three respects in which the APT rules and amended APT rules were unlawful cannot be severed with the result that the APT rules as a whole are void and unenforceable." 

The Premier League has said the ruling does not affect the "valid operation" of its current APT rules, which were amended in November despite objections from City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa.

"The result, the Tribunal has determined, is that the previous APT Rules, as a whole, are unenforceable," the Premier League said in a statement.

"However, the previous APT rules are no longer in place, as Clubs voted new APT rules into force in November 2024. This decision expressly does not impact the valid operation of the new rules," the English league added.

Invalidated rules included low-interest shareholder loans and competition law conflicts outlined by a tribunal last year. 

Reigning champions City had previously criticised the Premier League's approach, arguing that changes to the regulations should not have been implemented before the tribunal's final ruling. 

In a separate independent hearing, City claimed a partial victory after an arbitration panel ruled on sponsorship deals that the club was blocked from completing.

City, who have won eight Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups and six League Cups since being bought by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, were accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules.

They are expected to find out the verdict for the alleged financial breaches later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: Can India overcome these 3 threats?
Champions Trophy: Can India overcome these 3 threats?
Manu Bhaker leads but THIS shooter stole the show
Manu Bhaker leads but THIS shooter stole the show
Ostapenko dumps Swiatek; sets up Anisimova final
Ostapenko dumps Swiatek; sets up Anisimova final
PIX: Mitoma shines as Brighton rout shot-shy Chelsea
PIX: Mitoma shines as Brighton rout shot-shy Chelsea
Gukesh ends disappointing Grand Slam campaign
Gukesh ends disappointing Grand Slam campaign

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Longest Bridges Spanning India

webstory image 2

Budget-Friendly Samsung Smartphone Launched

webstory image 3

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

VIDEOS

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni Sangam3:29

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni...

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon1:21

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam2:25

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD