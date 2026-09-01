Premier League: Saka's strike gives Arsenal narrow win over Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka's second-half goal propelled Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, securing their second consecutive Premier League win and placing them among the early leaders.

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka sends the ball past Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Monday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points Bukayo Saka scored in the 59th minute, securing Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

This win marks Arsenal's second consecutive victory in the Premier League season.

Arsenal now has six points, placing them alongside Manchester City, Hull City, and Chelsea.

Aston Villa remains pointless and goalless after two matches.

Villa is expected to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the only goal of the match. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka's second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Match Highlights and Standings

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Villa remain pointless and without a goal and will be seeking to boost their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.