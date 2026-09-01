Premier League: Saka's strike gives Arsenal narrow win over Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka's second-half goal propelled Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, securing their second consecutive Premier League win and placing them among the early leaders.
Key Points
- Bukayo Saka scored in the 59th minute, securing Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.
- This win marks Arsenal's second consecutive victory in the Premier League season.
- Arsenal now has six points, placing them alongside Manchester City, Hull City, and Chelsea.
- Aston Villa remains pointless and goalless after two matches.
- Villa is expected to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.
Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka's second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.
Match Highlights and Standings
Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.
Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.
Villa remain pointless and without a goal and will be seeking to boost their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.