PIX: Haaland's goal takes 10-man Manchester City past United

Erling Haaland's crucial, VAR-approved goal secures a hard-fought 1-0 victory for 10-man Manchester City over rivals Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League derby clash.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's only goal of the match against Manchester United following a VAR review, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal for Manchester City against Manchester United.

The goal was initially disallowed but overturned by VAR, confirming Haaland was onside.

Manchester City played with 10 men after Phil Foden received a red card in the first half.

Manchester United hit the woodwork twice, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

The win moves Manchester City to second in the Premier League standings.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City from tight angle. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Erling Haaland scored in the second half to give 10-man Manchester City a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United, with the strike initially disallowed for offside before the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

City's Phil Foden was sent off midway through the first half for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes from a prone position, and United struck the woodwork twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo either side of halftime as they sought to make their advantage tell.

IMAGE: Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being shown the red card for a foul on Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

However, the tide turned on the hour mark when Haaland steered home from a tight angle and though the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a VAR review led to that decision being reversed, with video images showing that the outstretched foot of defender Patrick Dorgu kept the Norwegian onside.

Premier League Standings Impact

The win moves City to second in the table on 12 points from four games, behind champions Arsenal on goal difference, while United are 13th with four points from four games.