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Home  » Sports » Premier League Hair Pulling Rule: When Is It A Red Card?

Premier League Hair Pulling Rule: When Is It A Red Card?

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June 13, 2026 12:21 IST

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The English Premier League has updated its refereeing guidelines for the new season, clarifying when hair pulling will result in a red card and introducing stricter rules on holding and goalkeeper protection.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez fouls Leeds United's Dominic Calvert Lewin and is later shown a red card after a VAR review during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on April 13, 2026.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez fouls Leeds United's Dominic Calvert Lewin and is later shown a red card after a VAR review during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on April 13, 2026. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Premier League clarifies hair pulling rule for upcoming season.
  • Excessive force in hair pulling will result in a red card.
  • Deliberate hair pulling without excessive force will be a yellow card.
  • New guidelines also focus on stricter penalties for holding and protecting goalkeepers.

The English Premier League has announced changes to its refereeing guidelines for next season, stating that pulling an opponent's hair will not necessarily warrant an automatic red card.

The league, in a statement, said that a red card will apply where hair pulling is carried out with "excessive force and/or brutality", while incidents deemed to be deliberate but without excessive force will be punished with a yellow.

 

Holding To Be Closely Scrutinised

The change comes after Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, Everton's Michael Keane and Sunderland's Dan Ballard were sent off for pulling an opponent's hair last season.

The clarification was part of a wider set of principles outlining how referees will apply the laws of the game in the upcoming season.

The Premier League said that holding will be more closely scrutinised, with referees encouraged to penalise non-footballing actions that have a material impact on opponents.

Referees will also place more emphasis on protecting goalkeepers, penalising players who initiate contact without a genuine attempt to play the ball if it impacts the keeper's ability to challenge for it.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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