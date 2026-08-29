Haaland, Cherki score twice as Manchester City whip Crystal Palace

Manchester City continued their strong start to the Premier League season, securing a dominant 4-1 away win against Crystal Palace, powered by two goals each from star forwards Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's first goal with a header past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, on Friday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland both scored two goals each, highlighting their crucial contributions.

The win marks Manchester City's second successive victory in the new league campaign.

City's attacking strength was on full display, with key goals coming in the second half.

Enzo Maresca's side now has a maximum of six points from their opening two games.

IMAGE: Rayan Cherki sends the ball past goalkeeper Dean Henderson for Manchester City's second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland both struck twice as their side strolled to a 4-1 win away to Crystal Palace on Friday night to notch their second successive Premier League win.

Palace started brightly, but they went behind in the 17th minute when Haaland jumped to reach Antoine Semenyo’s cross and send a looping header beyond the despairing dive of Dean Henderson, for the Norwegian's first goal of the new league campaign.

City's Dominant Performance Unfolds

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's fourth goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

In an end-to-end affair, City's Phil Foden spooned the ball over the bar in the 21st minute and Eddie Nketiah wasted an excellent chance for the home side early in the second half before Cherki netted in the 54th minute, dancing through the defence before poking the ball home.

Palace pulled a goal back two minutes later when Yeremy Pino's free kick came back off the crossbar and bounced off the back of City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before hitting the post and dropping into the net.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland celebrate after the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But whatever hopes Palace had of staging a comeback were quickly snuffed out when French playmaker Cherki scored again in the 59th minute, flashing a deflected shot off Chris Richards and into the net for his second of the night.

Not to be outdone, Haaland picked up a pass from Foden and blasted home a typical left-foot shot in the 85th minute to complete the rout for Enzo Maresca's side and give City the maximum six points from their opening two games.