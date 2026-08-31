Provider turns Predator: Fernandes 'trick' at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes delivered a stunning hat-trick, including a crucial penalty, to propel Manchester United to a 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town, showcasing his indispensable role as a prolific scorer and elite playmaker for Michael Carrick's squad.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's first goal during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Key Points Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, including a penalty, to secure Manchester United's first Premier League win of the season.

The captain's performance against Ipswich Town showcased his ability to both create and finish, leading United to a 5-2 victory.

Fernandes's impact extends beyond goals and assists, with his leadership and work rate making him indispensable to Michael Carrick's team.

The Portugal international's display continues his excellent form, having previously won Premier League Player of the Season.

Manchester United's win comes after an opening-day defeat, with Fernandes proving crucial in turning their fortunes around.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes fires the ball home for Manchester United's opening goal. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Bruno Fernandes is normally Manchester United's creator-in-chief, the player threading passes through impossible gaps and supplying chances for others.

Against Ipswich Town on Sunday, however, the captain decided to finish the job himself. Fernandes scored a hat-trick to inspire a 5-2 thrashing that gave Michael Carrick's side their first Premier League win of the season after an embarrassing opening-day defeat by promoted Hull City, reminding everyone that while he may be one of the league's elite playmakers, he remains capable of taking games over as a goal-scorer too.

Carrick Praises Fernandes' Leadership And Impact

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes sends Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen the wrong way from the penalty spot for Manchester United's third goal. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

"He means a lot," Carrick said. "He's been here for a good number of years now. He's experienced a whole load of different emotions and different things.

"He's got a lot of experience now to pass on to others and show them the way a little bit and lead by example and help them in different moments, and times like today, when you're looking towards certain players to give us that little bit of something else -- he did that today particularly well."

Fernandes's Hat-Trick Performance

The Portugal international's first goal, in the 40th minute, hauled United back into the game after Leif Davis had put Ipswich on the scoreboard.

The 31-year-old struck twice more, including once from the penalty spot, to complete only his second Premier League hat-trick, his first having also come in United's opening home match of a season against Leeds United five years ago.

He very nearly added a fourth with a shot from close to the halfway line that glanced just over the bar. He then produced a superb through ball for Bryan Mbeumo to score United's fifth goal with a lob.

Consistent Form And Indispensable Role

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring Manchester United's fourth goal to complete a hat-trick. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Sunday's display was a continuation of his excellent form from last season, when he flourished under Carrick after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, thriving with the freedom to roam between the lines and dictate matches.

Fernandes, a big reason for United's eventual third-place finish, collected an impressive haul of individual honours, including the Premier League Player of the Season award, while also breaking the league record for assists in a campaign.

Arguing with referees one minute and running back to cover for a teammate the next, his impact extends beyond goals and assists. He combines creativity with his work off the ball, pressing aggressively, dropping deep to collect possession and demanding high standards from teammates.

He has grown into the captaincy, evolved into United's emotional heartbeat, and made himself indispensable to Carrick's side.

"He offers us a lot. What else can I say?" Carrick said, smiling.

"Said quite a lot about him already, and I've only been here six or seven months. Hopefully, there's a lot to come."

Rashford's Return And United's Future

Some of Sunday's biggest cheers not involving the skipper came for a couple of Marcus Rashford near-misses in the forward's first start in more than 600 days after he fell out of favour under Amorim, and then had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

"Whatever's gone on... it's always about what you do next and what your intentions are," Carrick said.

"He's been fantastic since he came back, it was great to see him on the pitch today for us."

But this was Fernandes' day. The league's assist king swapped , rescuing United when they needed him most and underlining once again why Carrick's side still revolves around their captain.