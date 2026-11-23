Mauricio Pochettino endured a disastrous Manchester United debut as Liverpool hammered the 10-man visitors 4-0, leaving them 19th after 11 matches with just one victory.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/Reuters

Key Points Mauricio Pochettino endured a disastrous start to his Manchester United tenure as his side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool after being reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz scored as Liverpool capitalised on Leny Yoro's early dismissal to register a commanding victory.

Liverpool climbed to fourth with 21 points, while United remained 19th on eight points after 11 matches, with just one victory highlighting the scale of Pochettino's rebuilding challenge.

The scale of Mauricio Pochettino's rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within 13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United's nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

Liverpool Run Riot as Ngumoha Makes History

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic volley.

The Reds attacked in waves after the break and the 18-year-old Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute, sweeping home a cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest player to score against United in the Premier League.

Substitute Munoz added to United's misery when he fired home a ball from Wirtz.

Liverpool climbed to fourth on 21 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while beleaguered United are 19th with just eight points and one victory to show from 11 games.