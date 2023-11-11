EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring their first goal with Matheus Cunha. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Gary O'Neil's decision to bring on Sarabia as a late substitute paid off handsomely as the Spaniard scored the equaliser in the 91st minute and provided the pass for the 97th-minute winner.

The result left Spurs second in the standings behind Manchester City, while Wolves climbed to 12th ahead of the weekend's other fixtures.

"It is an amazing feeling, we've been pushing so hard. We deserve this game," Lemina told TNT Sports.

"We had the best tactics to play against them and we showed it today. I scored the winner and I'm really happy."

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was forced to field a makeshift back four due to injuries and suspensions, with the only regular in the starting lineup being Pedro Porro.

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina scores their second goal past Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

But the right back made an impact inside three minutes when he combined with Dejan Kulusevski to cross the ball into the box and set up 22-year-old Brennan Johnson for a tap-in from close range - his first goal for the club.

The first half had end-to-end action despite a lack of clear-cut chances and Wolves' best opportunity came after the half-hour mark when Lemina forced a fine reflex save from Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Wolves played positively in the second half, with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rayan Ait-Nouri successfully taking on players with the ball several times, but they lacked the quality in the final third to produce an equaliser.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Sasa Kalajdzic both saw efforts go wide as Spurs clung to their advantage, but Sarabia finally gave the home side an equaliser in the 91st minute when he expertly controlled Matheus Cunha's cross and volleyed home from an angle.

With a draw on the cards, Wolves took a quick free kick in the 97th minute and Lemina timed his run perfectly to get on the end of Sarabia's pass to stroke the ball into the bottom corner for all three points.

"It is always a tough game here. Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end," Postecoglou said.

"It is understandable, a lot of those guys haven't played. They scored a couple of good goals, a hard one to take."

IMAGE: Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate William Saliba. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Arsenal down Burnley in the end

Arsenal handed Burnley a sixth straight defeat in all competitions with a 3-1 home win on Saturday to move up to second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal dominated possession and encountered stiff resistance in the first half from Burnley but they took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Leandro Trossard headed home before clattering into the post.

Burnley equalised nine minutes into the second half when Josh Brownhill scored with a deflected effort but centre back William Saliba restored Arsenal's lead two minutes later from a corner.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Fabio Vieira is shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Oleksandr Zinchenko made it 3-1 with an improvised volley but Arsenal's night afternoon on a sour note when Fabio Vieira was sent off for a high boot when he caught Brownhill on the knee with a mistimed challenge.

Lindelof scores as Man Utd beat Luton

Defender Victor Lindelof scored in the second half as struggling Manchester United breathed a collective sigh of relief with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team, who have won two successive league games after stumbling to their worst start since 1962, provisionally climbed two spots in the standings into sixth place on 21 points after 12 games.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Victor Lindelof celebrates after the match. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Luton Town, who have just one league victory in their debut season in the top flight, are 17th.

United created numerous chances as they dominated the game before Lindelof finally broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, the Swede smashing home from 16 yards after Luton failed to clear Marcus Rashford's cross.

The victory was a welcome reprieve for United, who have lost nine of their last 18 games in all competitions, have been eliminated from the League Cup and are struggling in the Champions League after a 4-3 loss at Copenhagen on Wednesday.