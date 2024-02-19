EPL PIX: United go up to sixth; Brighton down Sheffield

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played in England on Sunday.

Hojlund brace gives Manchester United win at Luton

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring his opening goal with teammates during their match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton. Photographs: Premier League/X

Rasmus Hojlund's early double proved enough to secure Manchester United an absorbing 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town on Sunday and push them closer to the battle for the top four.

Danish striker Hojlund pounced on a defensive error to give United the lead after 37 seconds and then made it 2-0 with only seven minutes on the clock to put his side in control.

Relegation battlers Luton dusted themselves down though and responded impressively with Carlton Morris's brave header halving the deficit in the 14th minute.

The only surprise in a wide-open game was that there were no more goals as both sides carved out good chances.

Sixth-placed United were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities in the second half while Luton's Ross Barkley headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.

United's fourth successive league win put them on 44 points from 25 games, five points behind Aston Villa who are fourth.

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after the win.

The Dutchman told reporters United had been "fragile" at times after failing to kill the game off.

"We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that," he added.

"On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

"The way we started was perfect and that's the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn't do is be more clinical in front of goal.

"We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals."

United next host Fulham on Sunday before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

Brighton ease to 5-0 win at 10-man Sheffield United

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Simon Adingra celebrates with teamates after the match. Photographs: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

A late Simon Adingra double secured Brighton & Hove Albion's biggest away win in the Premier League as they won 5-0 at bottom side Sheffield United, who played most of Sunday's match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off.

Brighton's first league win on the road since November lifted them to seventh place with 38 points from 25 matches, while United, on 13, suffered a third loss in four games.

Holgate, who joined United on loan from Everton earlier this month, was sent off in the 13th minute after a knee-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma.

"Obviously the red card for Sheffield United changed the game," Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

"We have to be honest, when they concede a red card and we have a player more it is (easier)."

The visitors went ahead in the 20th minute when Facundo Buonanotte scored from close range after a Pascal Gross corner was headed down inside the box by Lewis Dunk.

Brighton doubled the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck in the 24th after Gross found Mitoma in the box. Keeper Wes Foderingham blocked the Japan forward's shot but it went to Welbeck on the edge of the six-yard box and he finished with his left foot.

The hosts thought they had got a goal back before the break through Ben Osborn but a VAR check showed he was offside.

Jack Robinson then put Mitoma's cross into his own net in the 75th and three minutes later Gross found Adingra in the box from the right and the Ivorian slammed home the ball with his right foot.

Adingra got his second goal in the 85th when Ansu Fati dodged several challenges to pass to him.

"Before the game I said we need two, three, four wins in a row," De Zerbi said.

"We are fighting to keep the same level (as) last season. It is difficult because we have a lot more games than last season but we have the quality on and off the pitch," he added.

Brighton host Everton on Saturday, while United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.