EPL PIX: Rodri fires Man City to the top of table; Cash powers Villa

IMAGE: Man City’s Rodri celebrates after scoring against Sheffield. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third win of the season.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

Champions City continued their perfect start as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

City striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post.

But the Norwegian made amends just after the hour-mark when he opened the scoring with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.

Sheffield United equalised in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error from Kyle Walker's botched backheel clearance and Jayden Bogle fired an angled shot through the crowd and beat City keeper Ederson.

Just as United looked to have gained their first point on their return to the top flight, Paul Heckingbottom's side were left heartbroken when Rodri fired home the winner.

IMAGE: Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza in action with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City manager Pep Guardiola was not on the touchline at Bramall Lane having undergone back surgery but they got the job done despite seven minutes being added on as the home side searched for an equaliser.

United are 17th in the standings without a point from three games.

Cash double helps Villa win at Burnley

Defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday to continue their winning run.

Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, was the unlikely hero as he scored for the first time for over a year in Villa's third straight victory in all competitions since their 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

The Poland international put the visitors in front in the eighth minute as he turned in a looping Ollie Watkins cross at the end of a swift counter-attack.

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo shoots at goal as Burnley's Dara O'Shea and James Trafford attempt to block. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Cash doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby's cutback to complete a slick move.

Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix, who was signed from Anderlecht this month, had a debut to forget in Burnley's back line but did well to deny Diaby with a well-timed interception.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen.

In a frenetic 10 minutes after the goal, Burnley had several chances to equalise, with Olsen keeping out a goal-bound Delcroix header, but Villa weathered the storm.

As Burnley continued to commit bodies forward in their hunt for a leveller, Villa struck again in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area.

Watkins and substitute Nicolo Zaniolo spurned late golden opportunities but Villa coasted to a second league win and provisionally climbed to sixth in the standings.

Burnley's second straight loss left them down in 18th, though they have played only two games after last week's fixture at Luton Town was postponed due to stadium works at Kenilworth Road.

Burnley travel to Nottingham Forest in the League Cup on Wednesday and Villa host Hibernian in the second leg of a Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. Villa won the first leg 5-0.