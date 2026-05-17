EPL PIX: Manchester United continue resurgence with thrilling win over Forest

Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League assist record and Michael Carrick moved closer to securing the manager's job permanently.

Manchester United secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest in their final home game of a resurgent season on Sunday, with the club on the cusp of confirming Michael Carrick as their permanent manager.

Key Points Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their final home game of the Premier League season.

Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scored for United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes registered his 20th assist of the season, equalling the Premier League record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Michael Carrick’s side remained third in the table with 68 points after their eighth home win in nine matches.

Nottingham Forest stayed 16th with 43 points.

Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scored, while captain Bruno Fernandes equalled the league record for assists in a season with his 20th, as United stayed third on 68 points with one game remaining after Carrick's eighth win in nine games at Old Trafford.

Forest sit 16th on 43 points.

Defender Shaw opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a loose clearance fell kindly, drilling his finish into the bottom corner for his first league goal in more than three years.

Morato levelled with his first goal for Forest in the 53rd minute, heading home from close range.

Cunha restored United's lead two minutes later with an effort that stood following a lengthy VAR check for a possible Mbeumo handball in the build-up.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their third goal with Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Mbeumo, who had squandered several terrific chances earlier in the game, finally found the back of the net in the 76th minute with a composed finish from Fernandes' cross, but Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back soon after to ensure a nervy finale.

Fernandes equalled the assist record shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

The game marked a fond farewell for Casemiro after four seasons, and the fans gave the Brazil midfielder a standing ovation when he was subbed off in the 80th minute.

With little at stake -- United are already assured of Champions League football, while Forest are safe in the Premier League next season -- both teams played with freedom in an entertaining end-to-end game in which United had eight shots on target while the visitors had four.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Diogo Dalot shoots at goal as Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Matz Sels watch on. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

United fans roared for another Fernandes assist, and Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee nearly delivered in stoppage time. Dalot rang his shot off the post, while Zirkzee's shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked by Elliot Anderson.

Zirkzee's second effort was saved by Matz Sels.

Carrick addressed the fans after the match.

"I could listen to that all night," he said, after the chanting finally died down.

"What a way to finish a season here at home, what a game that was. I thought we played ever so well today, it's unbelievable to see this place like this.

"This season, we've had some big, big games that we've really enjoyed."