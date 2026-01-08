HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Manchester City, Villa held; Chelsea lose to Fulham

January 08, 2026 09:05 IST

Manchester City's Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland heads at goal during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Arsenal's Premier League title prospects were enhanced without them even kicking a ball on Wednesday as their closest challengers Manchester City and Aston Villa both dropped points.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th goal for City as he put them in front against Brighton and Hove Albion from the penalty spot but Kaoru Mitoma equalised for the visitors on the hour with the game finishing 1-1.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates

IMAGE: Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring Brighton & Hove Albion's first goal with team-mates. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

It was the third successive draw for stuttering City who were held by Sunderland on New Year's Day and by Chelsea at the weekend when they also conceded an equaliser.

"The result is the result. I'm not a person who believes what we have done isn't fair," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Second-placed City remain five points behind Arsenal who can stretch the lead to eight if they beat Liverpool on Thursday.

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia is tackled by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Third-placed Aston Villa are also five behind after they could only draw 0-0 in a dour contest at Crystal Palace, Ollie Watkins going closest for Villa with a late effort against the woodwork.

Chelsea

IMAGE: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior watched on in the stands at Craven Cottage as his new club went down 2-1 at Fulham after having Marc Cucurella sent off midway through the first half.

Raul Jimenez gave Fulham the lead and although Liam Delap equalised for the visitors, Harry Wilson sealed the points for Fulham. Defeat left Chelsea down in eighth place.

Manchester United

IMAGE: Benjamin Sesko scores Manchester United's first goal against Burnley. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Two days after sacking manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United could only draw 2-2 at 19th-placed Burnley.

Benjamin Sesko scored twice for United, doubling his tally for the season, but it was not enough to give caretaker manager Darren Fletcher a win as Jaidon Anthony's equaliser earned Burnley a point. United slipped to seventh.

Brentford moved into fifth spot as Brazilian striker Igor Thiago followed up his hat-trick at the weekend against Everton with two goals in a 3-0 home victory over Sunderland to take his league tally for the season to 16.

"He's a complete centre forward," said Brentford manager Keith Andrews. "I wouldn't be swapping him for anybody."

Newcastle United

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after winning the match against Leeds United. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Newcastle United trailed three times in a thriller at home to Leeds United but emerged with an astonishing 4-3 victory to move into the top six thanks to a last-gasp goal by Harvey Barnes after Bruno Guimaraes had equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 91st minute.

Barnes's goal arrived in the 102nd minute, the latest winning goal in Premier League history.

Bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers' recent upturn continued with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Everton ended the game with nine men after Michael Keane, who scored their goal, and Jack Grealish were both sent off late on -- Keane for an apparent hair pull on Tolu Arokodare.

IMAGE: Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring Bournemouth's third goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth fans a farewell gift before his expected move to Manchester City, scoring in stoppage time to give his side a 3-2 victory at home against Tottenham Hotspur, his side's first win in 12 league games.

"That was the type of stuff you write in movies and no man deserves it more than him," Marcus Tavernier said of his soon-to-be former team mate.

Semenyo illustrated just why City are prepared to pay 65 million pounds ($87.46 million) for his services with a curling shot past Guglielmo Vicario sparking wild celebrations.

City have won the title six times in the last eight seasons but their hopes of reclaiming it after being dethroned by Liverpool last season are beginning to look forlorn.

 

They produced a lacklustre attacking display against Brighton but Haaland's penalty, after a foul by Diego Gomez on Jeremy Doku, looked like earning them a victory that would have put some pressure on leaders Arsenal.

But Brighton struck back as Mitoma guided in an equaliser from the edge of the penalty area.

Haaland should have won it for City late on, but fired a shot straight at Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen.

To make matters worse for City, Guardiola said Savinho will be out for two months with an injury, adding to an absentee list that also includes defenders Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
