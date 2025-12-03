Manchester City survive scare; Spurs hold Newcastle

Haaland makes history in Man City win

IMAGE: Tijjani Reijnders celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal with his team-mates. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals to ignite their charge on Tuesday and then Pep Guardiola's men held off a furious comeback effort from Fulham in a wild 5-4 win.



Phil Foden bagged a double, Tijjani Reijnders also struck and Sander Berge scored an own goal to keep City firmly in the title hunt in second place with 28 points. Leaders Arsenal, who have 30 points, host Brentford on Wednesday.



Fulham are 15th on 17 points.



City looked to be heading for a rout at Craven Cottage with a gaping 5-1 lead but Fulham roared back with three second-half goals -- a brace from Samuel Chukwueze and one from Alex Iwobi -- for a thrilling finish.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Haaland made history in the 17th minute with a blistering left-footed shot from Jeremy Doku's cross, scoring his 100th goal in his 111th game, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.



Reijnders doubled City's lead in the 37th when he ran onto a through ball from Haaland, and Foden struck his first in the 44th minute with a beautiful shot from outside the box into the top-left corner.



Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe pulled one back with a diving header seconds before halftime, but Foden completed his double in the 48th minute from the top of the six-yard box and Berge deflected Doku's shot in off his knee to pad City's lead six minutes later.



But Fulham were not done as Iwobi struck in the 57th minute, and Chukwueze scored in the 72nd and 78th, thanks to some lacklustre City defending.



The home supporters roared with every attack and they thought they had levelled at the death but Josko Gvardiol made an incredible clearance off the line from Josh King's shot seconds before the final whistle as City's fans breathed a sigh of relief.



"I think if you're sitting at home now you enjoyed that game," Haaland told Sky Sports. "It was a crazy game, nine goals is a lot. In the end, we win and we're happy but it's not the best win."

IMAGE: Samuel Chukwueze scores Fulham's fourth goal past Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Asked if he could enjoy the game as a football fan, Guardiola laughed and said: "Impossible".



"5-1, yeah, but 5-4, I was watching more the watch than the game," he said. "But with the time, I will remember the day I was there. When both teams, they want to try -- top quality players -- and go forward, the football is incredibly spectacular."



Manchester City thoroughly dominated the first half but Iwobi's goal breathed hope into the home side against a visiting team that was shockingly passive after the break, and will need to sort out their defence to challenge for the title.



Asked about narrowing the gap with Arsenal, Haaland said: "We should focus on ourselves, today wasn't good enough and we know this. We need to improve as a team and that's what we'll do."



City have won their past 19 meetings against Fulham in all competitions since 2012, which is the longest winning run by a team against any opponent in English football.



"Normally, if you are losing by a heavy score against a side like City, many things can go in their mind," said Fulham boss Marco Silva. "You can be thinking, okay, the damage is there, probably it's better to not take any risk and don't go and face the game. But the reaction was unbelievable, from the boys and from the fans."



Spurs grab thrilling draw at Newcastle





IMAGE: Cristian Romero scores Tottenham Hotspur's second goal Action against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero scored with a diving header and an overhead kick to snatch a 2-2 draw for his side at Newcastle United in an entertaining Premier League clash on Tuesday, with the equaliser coming deep in stoppage time.



Spurs played with fire throughout, conceding a slew of set pieces to the home side, but in the end it was Argentina international Romero who capitalised on a couple of late dead-ball situations to rescue a point for the visitors.



After a rudderless first half with Newcastle having plenty of possession but posing little threat, Bruno Guimaraes added a new dimension to their play after coming on at the break, scoring in the 71st minute as Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade combined to set him up for a superb finish.



Tottenham levelled seven minutes later through Romero, who stayed forward after a set piece and ghosted in front of Dan Burn to score with a superb diving header from a Mohammed Kudus cross, the first effort on target from the goal-shy away team.



Their joy was short-lived as Rodrigo Bentancur conceded a penalty after wrestling Dan Burn to the ground at another set piece, and a lengthy VAR review gave Gordon the chance to put the hosts back in front, slamming home in the 86th minute.



Romero's second equaliser of the night came in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Spurs attacked from a corner.

IMAGE: Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring Newcastle United's second goal with team-mates. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

As forwards and defenders jostled for position, sending bodies flying, Newcastle tried to clear but the ball fell for Romero to fling himself in the air, connecting with his shin to send his bicycle kick bouncing into the net.



The point leaves Tottenham 11th in the table on 19 points, with Newcastle two places behind on goal difference.



"The first goal was very important. In the last three or four games the team weren't good enough. It has been a difficult time, but especially in this game, I love the mentality," Romero told Sky Sports.



Newcastle have made a habit of dropping points from winning positions this season, and coach Eddie Howe was not happy to see two more that could have helped his side climb the table slip away late on.



"It wasn't us at our best today but we battled into a position we wanted, but we couldn't defend that corner at the end. It's a disappointing feeling having worked so hard," he said.



Grealish winner earns Everton victory at Bournemouth



Jack Grealish's second Premier League goal for Everton earned a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday, ending their hosts' unbeaten run at home in the league this season.



Everton's third victory in four games, and first ever in the league at Bournemouth, takes them to 21 points from 14 matches and ninth place in the standings. Bournemouth are in 14th with 19 points.



There was some nice play from both sides until they got near the opposition box, and they lacked quality in the final third until Grealish earned the win in the 78th minute.



Carlos Alcaraz intercepted the ball in midfield and fed Grealish, who drove towards goal and his shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off defender Bafode Diakite and settled into the bottom corner of the net.



Since David Moyes arrived back at Everton for his second spell in January, only Arsenal (30) have managed more points on the road than his side and it was another battling performance.



Bournemouth have taken one point from the last 15 available, and while it is far from panic stations, their lack of cutting edge in this contest will be of some concern for manager Andoni Iraola.

Everton came closest in the first half when James Garner's corner was steered onto his own crossbar by Bournemouth's Alex Scott. Everton hit the post from the next corner too.



Thierno Barry is still waiting for his first Everton goal and had a chance when one-on-one with Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic 10 minutes into the second half, but the latter made a fine save.



Antoine Semenyo fired straight at Jordan Pickford in the visitors' goal with the home team's best chance of the game.



Everton welcome former manager Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest to their new Hill Dickenson Stadium on Saturday, while Bournemouth host Chelsea.