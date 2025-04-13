EPL PIX: Liverpool continue march; Chelsea stumble

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Sunday.



Liverpool leave it late to beat West Ham





IMAGE: Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against West Ham United at Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United as Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner.



After West Ham had scored an equaliser in the 86th minute, skipper Van Dijk grabbed the winner with a header three minutes later in front of the Kop to put Liverpool two wins away from the title.



The result gave Liverpool a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with six games left, while West Ham are 17th with 35 points, 14 points from the relegation zone.



Prior to kickoff, a minute's silence was held at Anfield to honour the 97 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster. But the fans were in full voice soon after, chanting Salah's name to celebrate his two-year contract extension.



Van Dijk's contract expires at the end of the season but the Dutchman hinted he could stay, with a development expected next week.



"The main focus was to get three points and get a little closer to all of our dreams. Everyone knows how much I love this club, let's see what next week will look like," he said.



"I can say I'm very proud today to captain my 100th game for Liverpool. It was an emotional day with the Hillsborough anniversary."



Following a bright start for the home side, Salah duly delivered the cross for the first goal - a sublime pass with the outside of his boot that curled past the last defender and gave Luis Diaz a simple tap-in at the edge of the six-yard box.



The opener gave Salah the record for the most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season - 45 consisting of 27 goals and 18 assists.





IMAGE: Luis Diaz scores Liverpool's first goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

West Ham came close to an equaliser when Mohammed Kudus found Alisson off his line and attempted a lob but the Brazilian keeper scrambled backward and tipped the shot onto the crossbar to give Liverpool a reprieve.



Alexis Mac Allister nearly doubled their lead from a free kick two minutes after the restart but saw Alphonse Areola get a hand to it as the ball rattled the crossbar.



Liverpool also had a penalty shout when a cross into the box hit James Ward-Prowse's hand but it was not given. At the other end, Alisson rushed off his line to deny Jarrod Bowen who was played through on goal by Lucas Paqueta.



As West Ham grew into the game, the Anfield crowd became restless while Salah also looked visibly disappointed when he was taken off as his mini goal drought extended to five games in all competitions.



A minute later, Liverpool gifted West Ham the equaliser when a breakdown in communication saw Andy Robertson score an own goal when he tried to deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross.



Robertson was livid with Van Dijk for not dealing with the cross as he screamed in frustration, but the captain made amends at the other end when he restored their lead three minutes later.



As Mac Allister floated the ball in from a corner kick, Van Dijk's towering header beat the keeper to spark wild celebrations at Anfield.



"I heard Robertson shout, but these things unfortunately happen," Van Dijk said. "There was time to make it right and luckily we did."



Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt





IMAGE: Chelsea's Malo Gusto clashes with Jack Clarke of Ipswich Town. Photograph: Dylan Martinez



Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw at home against relegation-bound Ipswich Town on Sunday, leaving the Blues looking over their shoulders in the race for a lucrative spot in next season's Champions League.



The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men when they stormed into a 2-0 lead with just over half an hour on the clock, despite being pinned in their half for the early stages.



Ipswich's Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso nipped in between Chelsea's defenders to steer home a cross by right back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute.



Twelve minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head home. Chelsea struggled to revive their momentum, prompting loud boos from the home supporters at the halftime whistle.



An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute to set up a frantic finale when both sides came close to snatching a winner.



Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer saved a Trevoh Chalobah effort at point-blank range in the 85th minute before denying Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer in time added on.



The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but they are only one point ahead of Newcastle United who were playing Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand.





IMAGE: Ben Johnson celebrates scoring Ipswich Town's second goal with teammates. Photograph: Dylan Martinez



Chelsea had won their previous five home league games but have not won away since December, a run which included a shock 2-0 defeat to Ipswich at their Portman Road stadium.



The Londoners now face tougher opposition - including Liverpool and Newcastle United - in their final six games of the season.



Maresca rued defensive mistakes for both of Ipswich's goals and his side's failure to turn their early dominance - when Nicolas Jackson hit a post - into goals.



"I think we started quite well, creating chances, then when they scored the first goal the game completely changed," the Italian said.



"It's tough because even in the first 20 minutes, at this stage of the season, if you are not able to score the first one, then the game completely changes."

Ipswich remain in 18th place and are almost certain to return to the second tier next season. They are 14 points adrift of West Ham United, who are just outside the bottom three, with only six more games to play.



Ipswich coach Kieran McKenna said the gulf between his side - which won promotion to the Premier League only last year - and more established top-flight clubs had been too big, and he also rued a latest failure by his players to hold on to a lead.



"It looks like too much of a mountain for us this season in terms of picking up the points that we would have wanted," he said. "We've not been too far away from it, but it looks like we're not going to be able to climb that mountain."



Wolves headed for safety after beating careless Tottenham

IMAGE: Rayan Ait-Nouri scores Wolverhampton Wanderers' first goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

An error-strewn performance by Tottenham Hotspur led to a 4-2 away defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, their fourth loss in six Premier League games deepening coach Ange Postecoglou's crisis but easing the hosts' relegation worries.



Wolves made the most of West Ham United's 2-1 loss away to Liverpool to go 16th in the table on 35 points, ahead of the Hammers on goal difference and 14 points clear of 18th-placed Ipswich with six games to play.



While Wolves played with power and purpose throughout, Spurs were skittish and individual mistakes were at the root of all four goals as they slumped to a defeat that leaves them two points ahead of their hosts in 15th.



"I thought we were well in the game and controlled it really well, but we just kept conceding really poor goals," Postecoglou said.



The afternoon started badly for Spurs when a poor punched clearance by their goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario led to Rayan Ait-Nouri sending a bouncing drive into the net for the opener for Wolves after 85 seconds.

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira and his players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Vicario's afternoon went from bad to worse seven minutes before the break as he parried the ball onto Spurs defender Djed Spence, who watched in horror as the ball bounced off him and back into the net.



The visitors pulled a goal back through Mathys Tel in the 59th minute as he ghosted in at the far post with Nelson Semedo completely oblivious to his presence, and Tel fired a shot that took a deflection off the Portuguese defender before crossing the line.



Whatever hope Spurs had of a comeback was quickly extinguished when they conceded again five minutes later after an error by Cristian Romero saw Ait-Nouri snap up the loose ball and centre for Jorgen Strand Larsen to score into an empty net.



Substitute Richarlison pulled another goal back in the 85th minute with a close-range header but again Spurs engaged in an act of self-sabotage as Lucas Bergvall gave the ball away for Matheus Cunha to make it 4-2.



"Funny old game - the performance wasn't too bad, but obviously the goals we conceded, they obviously made it really difficult for us in general," Postecoglou said.



With the Wolves fans singing that he was getting sacked in the morning and the travelling Spurs fans leaving him in no doubt about their disappointment, the 59-year-old Australian was sanguine as he looked ahead to the second leg of his side's Europa League quarter-final in mid-week.



"They're clearly not happy, and they shouldn't be, and we're not happy either. I'm not happy, everyone's not happy, but what we can do is recover now and get ready for Thursday," he said.