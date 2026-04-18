EPL PIX: Leno's Last-Gasp Save Keeps Fulham's European Hopes Alive

Bernd Leno's stoppage-time save rescues Fulham in a goalless draw with Brentford, while Bournemouth boost European hopes and Wolves slide closer to Premier League relegation.

IMAGE: Fulham's Bernd Leno puts in a save as Brentford's Dango Ouattara misses a chance to scoreduring their Premier League match at GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno kept alive Fulham's faint European hopes with a standout 90th-minute save in a goalless Premier League clash at high-flying rivals Brentford on Saturday.

A West London derby that could have turbo-charged either side's hopes of a place in European competition ultimately fell flat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford, now on five successive league draws for the first time since 1957, missed a chance to leapfrog Chelsea for sixth place while Fulham stayed 12th pending later fixtures after a game they really needed to win.

Only six points separate Chelsea (48) and Newcastle United (42) in 14th place, with Brentford and Fulham (45) having five matches remaining and most of their rivals still with a game in hand and everything to play for.

Key Points Bernd Leno made a crucial 90th-minute save to secure a draw for Fulham against Brentford.

Brentford registered a fifth consecutive league draw, missing a chance to move into sixth place.

Bournemouth beat Newcastle United 2-1 with a late winner from Adrien Truffert.

Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, edging closer to relegation.

Brentford, now level on points with Chelsea but with an inferior goal difference, could have nicked the three points but for Leno's brilliant effort in keeping out Dango Ouattara as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

Leno had not had much to keep him busy until then, with Brentford mustering only two shots on target in the first half hour and their Brazilian top scorer Igor Thiago having a quiet afternoon after an early header went wide, but the German earned his pay with a man-of-the-match save.

"I think those moments in the last minute, the last moment of the game, are always the best," he told TNT Sports. "When I saw all my mates come over to me, it was a good moment. It was important for us because I think we deserved a point for that."

Brentford manager Keith Andrews felt his side would have won but was pleased at least with a clean sheet and hopes of a first European campaign for the club very much intact.

"I think we're on a really exciting journey. The way we approach everything is in a fearless way," said the Irishman, whose predecessor Thomas Frank was watching from the stands. "We approach every game to look to win it.

"Unfortunately we haven't been able to do that as consistently recently as we would have liked but we've set the bar high and I don't mind that."

Fulham's influential midfielder Alex Iwobi limped off injured five minutes before the break, a cause for some initial concern for manager Marco Silva.

"He is not feeling so painful right now. It doesn't look like a serious, serious hamstring injury," he said. "Let's hope we are not going to lose him until the end of the season because he is so, so important for us."

Bournemouth boost European chances with 2-1 win at Newcastle

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Ben Gannon-Doak, Adam Smith and Marcos Senesi celebrate after the match against Newcastle at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Bournemouth grabbed a late winner to secure a well-deserved 2-1 Premier League win away to Newcastle United on Saturday that boosts their hopes of European football next season while dealing a serious blow to those of their hosts.

Newcastle's William Osula struck in the 68th minute to cancel out Marcus Tavernier's first-half opener but, instead of kicking on to win, the home side floundered and Adrien Truffert scored five minutes from time to leave Bournemouth eighth in the table on 48 points, while Newcastle slip to 14th on 42 points.

"We're in great form, 13 unbeaten (in the league) now - that's not lucky from us, we've worked hard and earned it on the training pitch," a delighted Tavernier said.

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola, who announced this week that he would leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season, was impressed by his side's resilience.

"I think we played really well. We enjoyed playing it. At 1-1 the game changes which was expected but we showed composure to keep playing and 2-1 is a lovely goal and we deserved it," he said.

Truffert's goal came about after a cross found striker Evanilson in the box, and he managed to send it back across goal for the onrushing defender to steer home from close range.

"We are in a good place and arriving at an important part of the season. We are trying to keep this unbeaten run as long as we can because the players have shown me they will take no days off," Iraola said. "We tried to continue playing, keep the ball and I think that's the way the second goal has arrived."

For Tavernier, the imminent departure of the club's 43-year-old Spanish coach has given added impetus to their chase for European football next term.

"Football changes thick and fast and it has made us want to compete more for the rest of the season. We want to achieve getting into Europe," he said.

Wolves on brink of relegation after defeat at Leeds

Wolverhampton Wanderers found themselves teetering on the edge of Premier League relegation on Saturday after a crushing 3-0 defeat at Leeds United left the bottom side nervously eyeing results elsewhere.

A 22nd loss this season leaves Rob Edwards's Wolves with just 17 points from 33 games, their eight-year top-flight adventure hanging by a thread.

Relegation has seemed inevitable for Wolves as they have spent all season in the drop zone and their fate now rests on the clash between 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday.

If Roberto de Zerbi's Spurs can register their first league win of 2026 by beating his former side Brighton and move up to 17th, they will extend the gap to 16 points and send Wolves back to the second-tier Championship with five games left.

Leeds took the lead from a corner in the 18th minute when James Justin fired home with an acrobatic overhead kick to spark celebrations in the stands.

The noise had barely died down when Daniel Farke's men doubled their advantage just 85 seconds later after Brenden Aaronson nicked the ball and surged forward before picking out Noah Okafor at the far post for a clinical finish.

Leeds sealed victory in added time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fouled in the box and the striker stepped up to score his 11th league goal of the season.

The victory lifts Leeds to 15th place and the team who have spent much of the season flirting with the drop zone now sit a comfortable nine points above the bottom three in their bid to stay in the Premier League.