EPL PIX: Kane sets record with Spurs winner against Wolves

IMAGES from the EPL matches played on Saturday

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their side's first goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.

Tottenham were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal.

No other player has scored more goals for a single club in the Premier League era, with England skipper Kane moving clear of Sergio Aguero's tally for Manchester City.

Wolves, who are now winless in their last 10 Premier League games, had 12 goal attempts to Tottenham's one in the first half but were unable to make their superiority count.

Tottenham then found some extra gears to seize control, with Kane and Son Heung-min both being denied by the woodwork before Kane headed in from a corner flicked on by Ivan Perisic.

It was Tottenham's 1,000th Premier League goal at home and lifted them to seven points from their opening three games, a point more than champions Manchester City, who play on Sunday, and Arsenal who are in action later on Saturday.

Wolves have one point from their opening three games.

Kane barely had a look-in during a frustrating first half in which Wolves grew in confidence and regularly cut through Tottenham's defence but failed to seriously test Hugo Lloris.

IMAGE: Tottenham's Son Heung-Min battles for possession with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

But just as when scoring a last-gasp equaliser at Chelsea last week, he used his poaching instincts to lethal effect.

Minutes after heading a Dejan Kulusevski cross against the bar, Kane found space in the box to beat Wolves keeper Jose Sa with one of the simplest goals of his career.

"It's been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring," Kane said when asked about moving past Aguero's mark.

Adding to the milestones, it was Kane's 250th goal in all competitions for Spurs.

"Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult. In the second half we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better. We deserved the goal," he said.

While Tottenham have started the season impressively, Kane acknowledged they need to improve.

"Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don't play at your best," he said.

Wolves, who named seven Portuguese players in their starting line-up, will rue not capitalising on an impressive first half.

Ruben Neves curled one effort wide, Daniel Podence snatched at a chance and Matheus Nunes, making his debut, went closest with a header that drifted agonisingly wide of the Tottenham goal.

Late Gray goal gives Everton 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest

IMAGE: Everton's Demarai Gray scores against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Winger Demarai Gray fired a late equaliser to give Everton a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Saturday as they picked up their first point of the new Premier League season following a rocky start.

After a wide-open first half that finished scoreless, Salomon Rondon almost put the home side in front early in the second with a quick turn and shot, but the ball flew just wide at the foot of the left-hand post.

Forest gave a debut to club record signing Morgan Gibbs-White a day after he arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal and he led a lively raid down the left that almost resulted in a goal for Neco Williams.

Though both sides created plenty of chances in an open and free-flowing game, they lacked the killer instinct in front of goal and the match looked to be heading for a draw until Brennan Johnson popped up in the 81st minute.

The 21-year-old, who netted 16 goals in the second-tier Championship last season, reacted quickest to steer home a rebound for his first goal of the season and looked all set to give his side their second victory in a row.

Gray had other ideas, however, latching on to a long ball from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before confidently slotting the ball into the net to the delight of the home fans in the 88th minute to snatch a deserved draw for his side.

Zaha scores twice as Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates their first goal scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, London. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Two goals from Wilfried Zaha and a late strike by Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Crystal Palace come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday for their first win of the Premier League season.

Mateta volleyed a fine cross from Tyrick Mitchell home from close range to wrap up the win in the 71st minute, with Palace having taken the lead when Zaha scored on the rebound after Emiliano Martinez saved his penalty.

Earlier, Ollie Watkins ran on to a pass by Leon Bailey and put Villa ahead in the fifth minute for his first goal of the campaign, but a vibrant Palace did not need long to respond.

Zaha found himself in space two minutes later and slotted the ball past Martinez to restore parity for Patrick Vieira's side, who could have gone in front had Jeffrey Schlupp's strike not been ruled out for offside.

Villa defender Lucas Digne handled the ball in the penalty area after the break and Zaha's initial shot from the spot was saved, but the Ivorian striker made no error on the rebound in the 58th minute.

Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

IMAGE: Southampton's Che Adams celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester City. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Southampton came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, as Che Adams scored twice after coming off the bench.

Following a goalless first half, Leicester took the lead in the 54th minute with a free-kick from James Maddison but super-sub Adams scored in the 68th and 84th minute to seal Southampton's first win of the season.

Adams scored nine minutes after coming off the bench, finding the target with a low strike following a long throw-in, while the hosts were left to rue their poor defending.

The Leicester-born Scotland forward then completed his double with an acrobatic effort as he volleyed home a cross from James Ward-Prowse, prompting boos around the King Power Stadium.

Adams almost bagged a hat-trick in stoppage time, but his shot rebounded off the post.

Earlier, Maddison had put Leicester ahead after he whipped the ball around the Southampton wall from a free-kick and found the bottom corner of the net, marking his second goal in three games.

Mitrovic nets winner as Fulham sink Brentford 3-2 in derby thriller

IMAGE: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores their third goal against Brentford at Craven Cottage. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images via Reuters

Fulham sealed their first victory of the Premier League campaign by beating Brentford 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a late Aleksandar Mitrovic winner, after Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the fastest goal of the season and Joao Palhinha produced a bullet header.

Mitrovic looked set to rue several missed chances, but rose to guide in a header from Kevin Mbabu's cross in the 90th minute after Brentford's Ivan Toney equalised to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute of a breathless encounter at Craven Cottage.

"Amazing feeling," said Serbian Mitrovic, who has scored three goals this season. "I think it was a good derby. Lots of goals, turnovers and in the end we managed to get the win."

"We made it difficult for ourselves and in the end I managed to get a goal. (Brentford goalkeeper) David Raya made it hard. I missed a lot of chances and lots of ups and downs but I never gave up. I stayed calm and kept believing."

The result means Marco Silva's side are unbeaten after three matches, having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool in their opener before a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

"The manager has changed the club, the way we play and the way we believe," Mitrovic added. "We never give up. Today we deserved three points. We are happy to get that first three points and be still undefeated after three games."

Earlier, the first top-flight clash between the West London rivals got off to a fast start as De Cordova-Reid bundled the ball home on 44 seconds following a scramble in the penalty area, with the visitors paying for losing possession cheaply.

Summer signing Palhinha then rose authoritatively to nod in Fulham's second after a delightful cross from fellow midfielder Andreas Pereira on 20 minutes as the hosts looked primed to put Thomas Frank's side to the sword.

But Brentford, who were second best for much of the opening period, pulled a goal back before the break through an unmarked Christian Norgaard as the Denmark midfielder's thumping volley flew past goalkeeper Bernd Leno to give them a lifeline.

Both teams threatened after the restart as Brentford's Toney was twice denied by the Video Assistant Referee while his Fulham counterpart Mitrovic also spurned a number of opportunities before making his final one count.