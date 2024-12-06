EPL PIX: Huijsen takes Bournemouth past Tottenham

Images from Thursday's action in the Premier League

IMAGE: Dean Huijsen scores the only goal of the match with a header to earn Bournemouth victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Thursday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen's first Premier League goal secured his side a deserved 1-0 home victory over a lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur to send the south-coast club into the top half of the table on Thursday.

The 19-year-old defender was left completely unmarked to head in Marcus Tavernier's corner in the 17th minute and that proved enough to send Bournemouth above a chronically inconsistent Tottenham team.

A lively Bournemouth side had a goal by Evanilson ruled out in the second half for offside and were guilty of wasting several other chances to finish off the labouring visitors.

Tottenham offered precious little as an attacking force and a sixth defeat of the season left them in 10th place in the table with 20 points. Bournemouth rose to ninth with 21.

When Tottenham thrashed champions Manchester City 4-0 less than a fortnight ago it seemed Ange Postecoglou's side might use that result as a springboard for the season.

They have flattered to deceive since, however, drawing at home to AS Roma in the Europa League and being held to a draw by Fulham at the weekend.

IMAGE: Dean Huijsen celebrates scoring. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Thursday's display looked like another step backwards as they were outplayed by a home side who had 21 goal attempts.

Bournemouth would have kicked themselves had they not taken the three points but in the end Dutch-born Spanish Under-21 player Huijsen's effort was sufficient.

Andoni Iraola's side have now beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham at home this season.

Things could have been different for Tottenham had former Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke been able to score when through on goal early on instead of lofting his shot over.

Shortly afterwards, Tottenham's vulnerability against set pieces struck again as Tavernier swung over a corner and Huijsen was allowed a free run to head past Fraser Forster.

Tavernier was denied by Forster with a close-range header while Ryan Christie struck the post after the break for the hosts. Tottenham substitute Pedro Porro came closest to an equaliser when his half-volley forced a sharp save from Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Iwobi double as Fulham sink Brighton

IMAGE: Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring Fulham's third goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Alex Iwobi scored with Fulham's only two shots on target to lead them to a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, after a major blunder by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted the hosts an early lead.

Iwobi got on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when Verbruggen tried to play the ball out but passed it straight to the Fulham forward who tapped into the far corner of the open net.

"We know that Brighton like to play out from the back so we came up with a structure and it obviously worked for the first goal," Iwobi told Amazon Prime. "We take it, however it goes in, a goal is a goal."

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk said the goal should not have counted because he was fouled on the play.

"How the ref or VAR can't see it, it is what it is," Dunk said. "It's annoying. If you watch the replay, it's a clear foul, a push in my back."

Brighton did look the more dangerous team and Carlos Baleba grabbed the equaliser in the 56th minute when Joao Pedro laid the ball off with a backheel and the midfielder fired in a blistering low shot before celebrating with a backflip.

IMAGE: Carlos Baleba celebrates with a backflip after scoring Brighton & Hove Albion's only goal of the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Fulham retook the lead in the 79th minute on a wet and windy night at Craven Cottage when Andreas Pereira lashed in a corner which hit the back of Brighton's Matt O'Riley and went into the net.

Iwobi completed his brace eight minutes later when he latched on to a pass from Antonee Robinson and spun past a defender before shooting into the far corner.

"It was a big three points for us in a tough game," Fulham manager Marco Silva said. "We started in the best way possible with the early goal but Brighton made it really difficult for us in the first half.

"Second half we were much better. We conceded in a moment we should prepare better for the long ball. It was a good shot from the edge of the box. Difficult game but a big three points for us."

Fulham climbed to sixth in the league table, one point behind fifth-placed Brighton, whose manager Fabian Hurzeler watched from the stands in frustration while serving a touchline ban.

His team squandered several good chances, including a strike from Pedro that Bernd Leno palmed aside and Simon Adingra fired straight at the Fulham keeper from a pinpoint cross by Kaoru Mitoma.